DJ Maphorisa is still upset at Mac G for saying he runs his amapiano business like a gangster on his YouTube channel

Maphorisa said the Podcast and Chill can't hide behind his mic for long, and eventually, he'll have to face him

Hardcore fans of Podcast and Chill claim they will defend Mac G if Maphorisa lays a hand on him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Maphorisa threatens to beat up Mac G on his Instagram Live. Image: @djmaphorisa and @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

The beef between DJ Maphorisa and Mac G seems to be getting meatier. Maphorisa went on his Instagram Live yesterday to answer industry-related questions from his fans.

The music producer talked about the music business and how artists no longer distribute their own music independently. He said they opt to sign with major labels because they have bigger resources.

One of his fans asked him about Podcast and Chill host Mac G, who has criticised Maphorisa for being a gatekeeper in the industry and likening him to a mafia boss.

The music exec said he'd deal with Mac G when they run into each other because he has an entourage of tough guys around him at all times. He also said that Mac G won't be as tough as he pretends to be on his YouTube channel when they finally meet in person.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"One day, we'll meet at a gig because he's making Amapiano music now, and he'll explain to me exactly what he meant on his podcast. I don't play those games."

Mac G claimed that upcoming Amapiano artists needed Maphorisa's co-sign in order for their songs to become popular. Alleging if they don't approach him for his blessing, he will use his power in the industry to suppress their music.

Check out a snippet of the InsaLive below:

@mczyf said:

"Phori is basically telling Mac G that after school is after school. Ayeye!"

@011Shiesty posted:

"Amapiano fans vs Macg fans. The worst hives are about to duke it out. Let's go!"

@Slimkat6 mentioned:

"After this Phori live, the next episode by MacG will be wild."

@DONN_NORR stated:

"Y'all got fooled by Macg, he used Phori's name to promote his EP. The messed up part is he did exactly what he's been dragging Phori for. He didn't produce any song on his EP, but y'all see nothing wrong with that."

@bongityhali added:

"Mac G is a grown man he should stand by his words."

@dontcare_mrs tweeted:

"Please tell him, if he touches MacG, he touches the whole podcast community and we coming for him."

DJ Maphorisa calls MacG out for disrespecting him in latest episode of ‘Podcast and Chill’: “Why this”

In similar entertainment stories, BrieflyNews reported that DJ Maphorisa is fuming after MacG disrespected him in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill. The Amapiano producer took to his timeline to call the podcaster out.

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, MacG accused Phori of being a gatekeeper. The popular YouTuber alleged that one needs approval from Phori before dropping an Amapiano project.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News