DJ Maphorisa has called MacG out for disrespecting him following the spicy latest episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG

The podcaster alleged the music producer is a gatekeeper, adding that someone told him Phori would "be mad" if MacG drops a yanos EP without his approval

Social media users shared mixed views to MacG's remarks with many accusing him of being bitter and jealous of Madumane's success

DJ Maphorisa is fuming after MacG disrespected him in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill. The Amapiano producer took to his timeline to call the podcaster out.

DJ Maphorisa has called MacG out for disrespecting him. Image: @djmaphorisa, @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, MacG accused Phori of being a gatekeeper. The popular YouTuber alleged that one needs approval from Phori before dropping an Amapiano project.

MacG, who is preparing to release an EP, went on to share that someone told him DJ Maphorisa will "be mad" if he drops the project without his approval.

Taking to Twitter, the Izolo hitmaker asked MacG why he did him dirty in the latest podcast. Phori wrote:

"Heban @MacGUnleashed what's the problem. We come far boy, never even once disrespected you. Why this, what's the problem?"

Watch the video here. Social media users took to Madumane's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. Some accused MacG of being bitter.

@Calvinistoo wrote:

"MacG wasn’t trying to be malicious, Phori relax bro."

@Iam_Reneilwe commented:

"MacG is a bitter and angry person. He says 'someone' told him then goes to insult Maphorisa. For something he was told by someone? I wonder le moratelang yhoo so toxic."

@OwenKhosa3 said:

"He is bitter just because you don't want to go to his podcast and you're also successful."

@phunyas1 wrote:

"He is doing it for content. Also he feels untouchable now with his cult of Chillers."

@PaulKaraboRamah added:

"He lied. Guys, how long have been watching the podcast? Every time MacG says someone without mentioning the name, it is a lie, he came up with that story. MacG learnt that in the game in order to drop music to land where you want you must stir up trouble, that's how it works."

