Kabza De Small has spoken up about allegedly refusing to drop a song he did with Dr Malinga because he's apparently being influenced by DJ Maphorisa

In a clip, Kabza is visibly fuming and rubbished the allegations after some tweeps accused him of being Phori's lapdog

Social media users shared mixed views after watching the video that was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Kabza De Small has opened up about allegedly being DJ Maphorisa's lapdog. The Amapiano producer is accused of not wanting to release a track he did with trouble singer Dr Malinga because he's apparently scared of Phori.

Kabza De Small opened up about his relationship with Dr Malinga after being accused of being DJ Maphorisa's lapdog. Image: @kabelomotha_, @djmaphorisa

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Kabza rubbished the allegations. He was reacting to people who want him to drop the song as a way of doing his bit to help Dr Malinga.

Dr Malinga told MacG in an interview that he suspects DJ Maphorisa influenced Kabza not to drop the single. Phori and Malinga are apparently beefing over a song they did years ago titled Via Orlando.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared the clip of a fuming Kabza De Small responding to one of his naysayers on IG live.

Social media users took to Musa's comment section to share their reactions on Kabza's side of the story.

@AxeIsKingI wrote:

"Kabza has a point cause really, where was he when Dr Malinga was at the peak of his career. Really not fair having people being entitled for Kabza to resuscitate that guy's career cause no one gave Kabza that courtesy when he wanted to be where he is today."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"This boy has gone too arrogant lately."

@talent4realz said:

"If I were Malinga I would distance myself from Kabza. The fame has gotten into his head. He is arrogant and looks down on other people. I will save this video so when he needs help one day I remind him about his words."

@Solomon_Mabee wrote:

"You are arrogant now Kabza... Phori taught you his arrogance."

@LwandleEL added:

"Summary: They should leave me the hell alone I work hard to make my own money."

Dr Malinga thanks MacG for changing his life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga took to his timeline to express his gratitude to MacG and his crew. The singer trended after his candid interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Mzansi social media users opened their hearts and wallets after the star poured his heart out during the interview. He spoke about his financial troubles after the taxman came after him.

Taking to Twitter, the musician thanked MacG, his co-host and the Chillers for showing him love after the sad interview. Dr Malinga captioned his post:

"Podcast and Chill with MacG, Sol Phenduka and Chillers you showed me too much guys, you restored my dignity. God bless, thanks bye."

Tweeps took to Malinga's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. They promised to continue streaming his music until he's financially stable again.

