Dr Malinga has thanked the Podcast and Chill after Mzansi showed him love following his candid interview on the podcast

The singer expressed gratitude after the people of Mzansi opened their hearts and wallets after he shared his financial problems

Many took to Dr Malinga's timeline and promised to continue supporting him via his shows and streaming his music until he's financially stable

Dr Malinga has taken to his timeline to express his gratitude to MacG and his crew. The singer trended after his candid interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Dr Malinga has thanked MacG and his podcast followers. Image: @drmalinga, @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Mzansi social media users opened their hearts and wallets after the star poured his heart out during the interview. He spoke about his financial troubles after the taxman came after him.

Taking to Twitter, the musician thanked MacG, his co-host and the Chillers for showing him love after the sad interview. Dr Malinga captioned his post:

"Podcast and Chill with MacG, Sol Phenduka and Chillers you showed me too much guys, you restored my dignity. God bless, thanks bye."

Tweeps took to Malinga's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. They promised to continue streaming his music until he's financially stable again.

@Skii_macs wrote:

"They hate the Podcast but they will never mess with the movement."

@StevovoMailula commented:

"You are welcome our only doctor we recognize, you got our full support and will make sure to purchase and stream all your music as well, THANKS BYE."

@JP_Da_Captain said:

"Dr Malinga is kicking again, things we love to see."

@Nkondlologist wrote:

"You should release a song titled Thanks bye."

@busisiwe3133 added:

"Number 1 Podcast in Africa. 1 million. So happy seeing Africans helping each other. Thanks Bye."

