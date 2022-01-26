Momentum Medical Aid plans 2022, prices, login, hospitals covered, contacts

Life is unpredictable and good health should be everyone’s priority. Thus, it is always advisable to have a backup plan if you find yourself in a sticky situation. Momentum Medical Aid has proven trustworthy and dependable when it comes to medical cover. So, why do would need to be among its member?

Is Momentum a good medical aid? Momentum Medical Aid is among the most trustable and affordable medical care schemes in South Africa. It covers both individual and family health care needs. Read on to learn more about its plans, prices, hospitals covered and more.

Momentum Medical Aid Plans and prices

With Momentum, you have a wide range of plans to choose from based on your needs and financial capability. Interestingly, you enjoy additional benefits when you sign up for some plans.

Momentum offers its customers six medical aid options. Below are the Momentum Medical Aid plans and their monthly prices. The prices are effective from 1st January to 31st August 2022.

1. Evolve Option – R1 345

The Evolve Option is ideal for those seeking hospitalization services at Evolve Network hospitals. However, in the case of chronic illnesses, one is allowed to seek treatment at government facilities. It also covers day to day benefits such as check-ups and preventive screening tests. Additionally, you get two virtual GP consolations from Evolve Network GPS and Hello Doctor.

Interestingly, the option covers up to 26 conditions at state facilities. However, the price of the plan will adjust slightly to R1 424 per month starting 1st September 2022.

2. Custom Option – R1 706

The Custom Option is another ideal option one can choose from the list. Primarily, it covers hospitalization and out-of-hospital treatments and procedures. There is no annual limit for organ transplant recipients and maternity confinement and neonatal intensive care. It also covers chronic illnesses and certain life-threatening conditions such as heart attack and diabetes.

Members are free to seek the services from any hospital or associated hospitals. Associated hospitals are listed on its website. Note that the price of the plan will increase to R1 808 per month from 1st September 2022.

3. Incentive Option – R2 224

The Incentive Option provides comprehensive medical cover. It also comes with many benefits, such as 10% savings for day-to-day hospital expenses. Importantly, there is no annual limit for hospitalization at private facilities.

Members can choose a doctor or pharmacy of their choice based on their prescription. They can also seek treatment for chronic conditions at state facilities. However, this comes with additional advantages, such as a maximum contribution discount. The price of the plan will change to R2 354 p/m after 1st September 2022.

4. Extender Option – R5 231

The Extender Option is another ideal plan to try. Despite being slightly expensive, it comes with a bunch of irresistible profits. Interestingly, 25% of a member’s contributions go to their savings to cater for their day-to-day expenses. Also, they enjoy the treatment of chronic illnesses at any hospital or associated facilities of their choice.

Some of the major health benefits to enjoy under this plan include preventative care, early detection tests, maternity programme, health management programmes, 24/7 emergency health advice, and emergency evacuation.

Does Momentum cover Netcare hospitals? It only covers emergency evacuation. Note that the price will increase to R5 544 p/m after 1st September 2022.

5. Summit Option – R10 642

Among the six plans offered by Momentum, the Summit Option is the most expensive. Currently, members are paying R10 642 per month. However, from 1st September 2022, the monthly contributions will slightly increase to R11 331 per month.

Overall, this is an unlimited medical plan that covers almost all conditions. In addition to the 26 conditions prescribed minimum benefits, the Summit Option covers an additional 36 conditions. Also, chronic benefits are offered at any available medical provider.

Each beneficiary gets up to R28 000 day-to-day annual benefits under this plan. Special visits, eye care, and dentistry are also included in the benefits.

6. Ingwe Option – R455

The Ingwe Option is a special Momentum Medical Aid for students or first-time earners. It is the most affordable of all its plans. In addition, it covers a wide range of preventive care benefits at Ingwe Network or any hospital.

You get a lower monthly contribution when you choose the Ingwe Network or state hospitals. Unlike other plans, chronic benefits are only available at Ingwe Primary Care Network and Ingwe Active Network. The monthly contribution for this plan will rise to R482 per month after 1st September 2022.

Registration and login

To use the service, you need to register to become a member. Now that everything is going digital, you can complete that online. The good thing is that the registration process is straightforward. Just go to the website and fill in the registration details. Afterwards, you will receive an email to verify the details, and you are good to go.

Registered members should follow the following steps to log in to the website.

Search for Momentum Aid on the internet. Click on the first result on the page to go to Momentum’s official website. Press the red “Log in” option on the top right corner. Enter your username followed by your password. Finally, press the “Login” button.

What is the best affordable medical aid in South Africa?

Probably, Momentum is among the most affordable medical schemes in the country. Therefore, you can compare its benefits to get one that suits you and your loved ones. However, you are free to check other medical aid plans in South Africa to make a more informed decision.

Does Momentum cover CT scans?

Yes. It offers a wide range of medial imagining such as CT and MRI scans. For instance, if you settle for the Custom Option, you will get unlimited MRI and CT scans. Importantly, you should obtain pre-authorization and pay R2 740 per scan.

Momentum Medical Aid contact details

How do I contact medical aid? You can always contact them if you have queries about its plans, complaints, or inquiries. Below are the contact details:

Head office: 268 West Avenue, Centurion, 0157

268 West Avenue, Centurion, 0157 Tel: +27 12 671 8911

+27 12 671 8911 Postal address: PO Box 2338 Durban 4000

PO Box 2338 Durban 4000 Customer Care Emergency GP/Casualty benefi t: 0860 11 78 59 (call or WhatsApp)

t: 0860 11 78 59 (call or WhatsApp) Emergency Evacuation : 082 911

: 082 911 Queries: drnet@momentum.co.za/ specialistpartner@momentum.co.za

Momentum Medical Aid offers its members affordable medical cover. Its plans come with a varied number of benefits. Interestingly, some plans allow members to save part of their monthly contributions to cater for day-to-day expenses.

