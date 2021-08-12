List of top hospital plans South Africa 2021: Best SA medical plans
There are at least eighteen open South African medical schemes available as of now. All these schemes are offering up to forty hospital plans. Choosing the right one is no walk in the park. You tend to be confused because each offers its unique benefit options. Again, these benefit options are positioned differently. These two aspects make it hard to choose the right hospital plan. But worry not because in this article we unveil the best hospital plans South Africa in 2021.
We all need a hospital plan because you can save a lot of funds when hospitalized. You need to thoroughly compare hospital plans in South Africa to make sure you are settling for the best. Join us as we unveil some affordable hospital plans South Africa has to offer.
Best hospital plans South Africa
Before you consider hospital plans in South Africa, it is crucial to understand three primary factors. These factors have been phrased in question form and are as follows: What is a hospital plan? It is a medical aid program that pays for your medical costs when you are hospitalized.
What does a hospital plan cover? It covers a specific amount that covers your admission, length of stay, bills, and other incurred healthcare costs. It means that you can save money on medical aid when you have a hospital plan.
Is a hospital plan right for you? It certainly is if you spend so much on medical expenses or use many medications. So what are the cheapest hospital plans in South Africa for 2021? Let us find out!
Determining the best hospital plan in South Africa
You can only select the best hospital cover South Africa for 2021 by looking at them and what they cover. Insight into such information will help you settle on a program suited to your budget and healthcare needs. Here are the top medical aid schemes in South Africa and the option under which they offer their hospital plans:
1. Discovery Health
This medical aid scheme offers its hospital plan under Coastal Care, Classic Delta, Classic Core, Essential Core, Essential Delta, and Keycare Core Network Option. Is Discovery KeyCare core a hospital plan? This is a frequently asked question.
As mentioned above, it is, and it ranks among the most suitable plans for individuals with limited cover and chronic cover for particular illnesses. Does Discovery have a hospital plan only? Not quite. It also offers 23 other different plan options. Below is a cost profile of the expenses incurred in 2021 for individuals using several of Discovery Health’s benefit options:
The Essential Smart option
- One adult: R 1 400
- Two adults and two children: R 5 600
The Essential Delta Core Option
- One adult: R 1 681
- Two adults and two children: R 4 296
2. Bonitas
Does Bonitas have a hospital plan? It does have several programs that cover emergency and planned procedures. You also receive extra benefits for preventative care and wellness. Below is a look at some of these plans and their starting value as of 2021:
- Hospital Standard: Starts from R 2 434.
- BonEssential: Starts from R 1 962
- BonEssential Select: Starts from R 1 675
3. Genesis
Genesis will cover you during planned and emergency admissions. In addition, you can choose between two of its benefit options, namely Private and Private Choice. They both come with the extra benefit of primary dentistry. Here is a look at the monthly contributions you would make as of 2021 for both benefits options:
Private
- One adult: R 1 850
- Two adults: R 3 700
- Two adults and one child: R 4 230
- Two adults and two kids: R 4 760
- Two adults and three kids: R 5 290
Private Choice
- One adult: R 1 340
- Two adults: R 2 680
- Two adults and one child: R 3 120
- Two adults and two kids: R 3 560
- Two adults and three kids: R 4 000
4. Fedhealth
Fedhealth was registered in 1969, and as of now, it covers approximately 150 000 lives. It has one of the highest global credit ratings, which is currently at AA-. It has several plans, and they all charge differently. Take a look:
- myFED: This is best for previously uncovered staff members, and its rates start at R 1 128 per month.
- flexiFED: It is more suitable for young individuals and growing families. It starts from R 1 341 monthly.
- maxiFED: This one best fit more mature families and starts from R 5 336 monthly.
5. Medihelp
Medihelp has a Prime one hospital plan that is very convenient for individuals who want private healthcare services at an affordable price. It covers minor daily medical expenses and extensive added insured benefits. You will save 22% of your monthly contributions with this option. Below is a look at the monthly contributions you would make with this plan for the Network and Non-network benefit options:
Network
- Principal member: R 1 722
- Dependant: R 1 416
- Child dependant less than 26 years: R522
Non-network
- Principal member: R 2 202
- Dependant: R 1 818
- Child dependant less than 26 years: R672
6. Health Squared
The other medical scheme to consider for its convenient cover is Health Squared. It offers a wide range of options with different benefits. Note that the benefits are pro-rated as they rely on the year you joined the scheme. Take a look at the monthly contributions of three of its hospital plans:
ASPIRE
- Principal Member: R 2 178
- Adult Member: R 1 761
- Per Child (Maximum 3): R 777
FLEX
- Principal Member: R 3 106
- Mature Member: R 2 790
- Per Child (Maximum 3): R 966
MILLENIUM
- Principal Member: R 6 535
- Adult Member: R5 595
- Per Child (Maximum 3): R 1 522
Many of Mzansi’s searches revolve around healthcare. For example, you may see searches like how much is it to build a hospital in South Africa? Or what are the most convenient hospital plans South Africa has to offer? There are a couple that you can consider depending on your needs and budget. The information in this article will assist you with making the right choice.
