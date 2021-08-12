List of top hospital plans South Africa 2021: Best SA medical plans

There are at least eighteen open South African medical schemes available as of now. All these schemes are offering up to forty hospital plans. Choosing the right one is no walk in the park. You tend to be confused because each offers its unique benefit options. Again, these benefit options are positioned differently. These two aspects make it hard to choose the right hospital plan. But worry not because in this article we unveil the best hospital plans South Africa in 2021.

Are you looking for a cheap or convenient SA hospital plan? Check out these best hospital plans South Africa offers. Photo: @MyFin1

Source: Twitter

We all need a hospital plan because you can save a lot of funds when hospitalized. You need to thoroughly compare hospital plans in South Africa to make sure you are settling for the best. Join us as we unveil some affordable hospital plans South Africa has to offer.

Best hospital plans South Africa

Before you consider hospital plans in South Africa, it is crucial to understand three primary factors. These factors have been phrased in question form and are as follows: What is a hospital plan? It is a medical aid program that pays for your medical costs when you are hospitalized.

What does a hospital plan cover? It covers a specific amount that covers your admission, length of stay, bills, and other incurred healthcare costs. It means that you can save money on medical aid when you have a hospital plan.

Is a hospital plan right for you? It certainly is if you spend so much on medical expenses or use many medications. So what are the cheapest hospital plans in South Africa for 2021? Let us find out!

Determining the best hospital plan in South Africa

You can only select the best hospital cover South Africa for 2021 by looking at them and what they cover. Insight into such information will help you settle on a program suited to your budget and healthcare needs. Here are the top medical aid schemes in South Africa and the option under which they offer their hospital plans:

1. Discovery Health

Popular medical aid scheme Discovery Health offers affordable hospital plans. It has options like Coastal Care, Classic Delta, Classic Core, and Essential Delta. Photo: @TersiaFamily

Source: Twitter

This medical aid scheme offers its hospital plan under Coastal Care, Classic Delta, Classic Core, Essential Core, Essential Delta, and Keycare Core Network Option. Is Discovery KeyCare core a hospital plan? This is a frequently asked question.

As mentioned above, it is, and it ranks among the most suitable plans for individuals with limited cover and chronic cover for particular illnesses. Does Discovery have a hospital plan only? Not quite. It also offers 23 other different plan options. Below is a cost profile of the expenses incurred in 2021 for individuals using several of Discovery Health’s benefit options:

The Essential Smart option

One adult: R 1 400

Two adults and two children: R 5 600

The Essential Delta Core Option

One adult: R 1 681

Two adults and two children: R 4 296

2. Bonitas

Bonitas is one of the top hospital plans South Africa offers in 2021. It also has Traditional, Savings, and Edge plans, all offering you more value and rich benefits. Photo: @BonitasMedical

Source: Twitter

Does Bonitas have a hospital plan? It does have several programs that cover emergency and planned procedures. You also receive extra benefits for preventative care and wellness. Below is a look at some of these plans and their starting value as of 2021:

Hospital Standard: Starts from R 2 434.

BonEssential: Starts from R 1 962

BonEssential Select: Starts from R 1 675

3. Genesis

Genesis has affordable hospital plans with two benefit options, namely Private and Private Choice. They both come with the additional benefit of basic dentistry. Photo: @GenesisMedPgh

Source: Twitter

Genesis will cover you during planned and emergency admissions. In addition, you can choose between two of its benefit options, namely Private and Private Choice. They both come with the extra benefit of primary dentistry. Here is a look at the monthly contributions you would make as of 2021 for both benefits options:

Private

One adult: R 1 850

Two adults: R 3 700

Two adults and one child: R 4 230

Two adults and two kids: R 4 760

Two adults and three kids: R 5 290

Private Choice

One adult: R 1 340

Two adults: R 2 680

Two adults and one child: R 3 120

Two adults and two kids: R 3 560

Two adults and three kids: R 4 000

4. Fedhealth

Fedhealth covers approximately 150 000 lives and has a high global credit rating of AA-. Photo: @FedhealthMed

Source: Twitter

Fedhealth was registered in 1969, and as of now, it covers approximately 150 000 lives. It has one of the highest global credit ratings, which is currently at AA-. It has several plans, and they all charge differently. Take a look:

myFED: This is best for previously uncovered staff members, and its rates start at R 1 128 per month.

flexiFED: It is more suitable for young individuals and growing families. It starts from R 1 341 monthly.

maxiFED: This one best fit more mature families and starts from R 5 336 monthly.

5. Medihelp

Medihelp is one of the best SA's hospital plans especially for individuals who want private healthcare services at an affordable price. Photo: @medihelpsa

Source: Twitter

Medihelp has a Prime one hospital plan that is very convenient for individuals who want private healthcare services at an affordable price. It covers minor daily medical expenses and extensive added insured benefits. You will save 22% of your monthly contributions with this option. Below is a look at the monthly contributions you would make with this plan for the Network and Non-network benefit options:

Network

Principal member: R 1 722

Dependant: R 1 416

Child dependant less than 26 years: R522

Non-network

Principal member: R 2 202

Dependant: R 1 818

Child dependant less than 26 years: R672

6. Health Squared

Health Squared is one of South Africa's top hospital plans, thanks to its diverse plans, including ASPIRE, FLEX, and MILLENIUM. Photo: @jacarandafm

Source: Twitter

The other medical scheme to consider for its convenient cover is Health Squared. It offers a wide range of options with different benefits. Note that the benefits are pro-rated as they rely on the year you joined the scheme. Take a look at the monthly contributions of three of its hospital plans:

ASPIRE

Principal Member: R 2 178

Adult Member: R 1 761

Per Child (Maximum 3): R 777

FLEX

Principal Member: R 3 106

Mature Member: R 2 790

Per Child (Maximum 3): R 966

MILLENIUM

Principal Member: R 6 535

Adult Member: R5 595

Per Child (Maximum 3): R 1 522

Many of Mzansi’s searches revolve around healthcare. For example, you may see searches like how much is it to build a hospital in South Africa? Or what are the most convenient hospital plans South Africa has to offer? There are a couple that you can consider depending on your needs and budget. The information in this article will assist you with making the right choice.

READ ALSO: SASSA application 2021: R350 grant, application channels, process, forms, status

Briefly.co.za shared a post about SASSA application 2021. SASSA refers to the South African Social Security Agency, a South African Ministry of Social Development initiative.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the ministry has changed the application process. Find out the new application procedure and the changes in the fees, forms, and channels, if any.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Source: Briefly.co.za