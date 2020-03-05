Top 3 Eisbein recipes popular in South Africa: ingredients & cooking method

A crispy Eisbein recipe is something you might want to try for lunch or dinner at your home. Eisbein is a popular dish in South Africa. It is mainly a German dish that is made up of ham hock. The literal meaning of the word Eisbein is “ice leg”, primarily because it comes from a bone that was sometimes used on ice skates’ blades. The crispy Eisbein recipe is straightforward and easy to follow, and it does not take a long time to prepare.

A chuck of Eisbein served with vegetables. Photo: @offgridbistro

Source: Facebook

When using smoked and cured shanks or ham hocks, it should take you around 1.5 hours to get the meal ready. Read down below if you are wondering how to cook Eisbein.

Popular Eisbein recipes in South Africa

This article shares three best crispy Eisbein recipes. Knowing multiple ways of cooking this meal will improve your cooking skills. You might also learn an easier way of preparing Eisbein that you never knew before.

How to make a crispy Eisbein?

Some people love crispy Eisbein with a smoky taste and smell. You can achieve this by smoking the meat on a barbeque grill. Here is a recipe for preparing smoked Eisbein that is tender inside and crispy on the surface.

Ingredients

I onion quartered

1 roughly chopped carrot

1 bay leaf

Water

2 cured and smoked shanks of pork

Someone putting pork chunks on a wooden surface. GIFS: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Cooking process

Place the pork shanks inside a large cooking pot.

Add the bay leaf and chopped onions, and carrot to the pot.

Pour water into the pot till it covers the pork shanks.

Place the pot on heat and bring the ingredients to a boil.

Let them simmer for about 2 hours.

Remove the pork shank from the pot when it is tender.

Wipe the meat with a clean cloth.

Cut the skin diagonally and salt it. Ensure to use a sharp knife for good cuts.

Smoke the pork shank on a hot grill to make the skin crispy. Keep turning all the sides to make it evenly crispy.

That is how you make a crispy Eisbein which is very delicious.

You can add some apple puree to make it even more delicious.

The best way to serve this Eisbien is with a cottage pie.

How to cook unsmoked Eisbein

A chuck of Eisbein served on a plate. Photo: pixabay.com, @Tettan68

Source: UGC

You should try out this tender Eisbein recipe in South Africa. Many do not know they can cook smoked Eisbein into a stew and serve it with rice or mashed potatoes. It takes around 2 hours to get it done.

Ingredients

700 grams of smoked Eisbein

3 tbsp. oil

3 cups of oxtail stock

1 cup malt beer

2 chopped onions

2 cloves of garlic

1 tsp. granulated beef stock

2 cups drained Sauerkraut

1 cup vegetable stock

Salt and pepper

5 potatoes

30-gram butter

1/2 cup of milk

Someone cutting pork chunks into smaller pieces. GIFS: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Cooking process

Smoke the Eisbein for an hour or until it has a nice and crispy surface.

Set the smoked Eisbein aside.

Pour oil into a pot and let it heat.

Add the Eisbein and let it fry for five minutes.

Remove the meat from the pan and place it in a warm place or oven.

Add chopped onions to the same pot and fry until soft and brown.

Add chopped garlic and braise it for a few seconds.

Add the Eisbein back into the pot and pour the malt beer, beef stew, and oxtail stock.

Let the mixture simmer for an hour while covered with a lead.

Add salt if the meat is well cooked and allow it to simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove the Eisbein, cut it into small portions, and serve it with spicy egg rice.

How to make pickled Eisbein in the oven?

Smoked pork served with pasta and sauce. Photo: @Q39kc

Source: Facebook

You can prepare glazed Eisbein in an oven instead of smoking it on a barbeque stand. An unsmoked Eisbein recipe requires you to cover the meat with foil and put it in the oven at low heat for an hour. You can use this unsmoked Eisbein recipe to cook Eisbein in the oven:

Ingredients

4 smoked pork hocks

1 onion

12 cloves

Freshly grounded black pepper

Dijon mustard, 60 ml

Honey, 60 ml

90 ml brown sugar

6 bay leaves

Melted butter, 60 ml

Someone removing chucks of pork from the oven. GIFS: youtube.com, German Recipes, giphy.com (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Cooking process

Take a large pot and place all the pork hocks in it

Cut the onions and cloves and add them to the pot.

Add the bay leaves, black pepper, and brown sugar.

Pour water until the pork hocks are covered. Bring the mixture to a boil.

Let it cook under low heat, and then simmer it for up to 1.5 hours or until the meat becomes tender.

Remove the tender meat from the pot and place it into the roasting tin.

Mix the honey, melted butter, and mustard in a separate bowl. Smear or brush the mixture on the pork.

Heat the oven to 220°C and roast the chunk of pork until the skin becomes crispy.

When ready, serve it with mashed potatoes and sauerkraut or any other meal.

What kind of meat is Eisbein made of?

Eisbein is prepared from a pig's leg bone. You can cut it into smaller chunks to fit into your oven, cooking pots, or grilling stand, depending on whether you want to smoke them or make stew.

How to cook Eisbein in the oven?

Slow-cook 1 kg pickled Eisbein with salt, bay leaf, carrots, and spices at low temperature for about 3-4 hours. After that, put it into your oven at very high heat the next day and roast it for an hour on high heat until the surface is nice and crispy. You can deep fry it if you want to.

Pickled Eisbein served with vegetables. Photo: pixabay.com, @cegoh

Source: UGC

How do you cook pickled mini Eisbein?

Remove the Eisbein from the packaging and submerge it in water or flavored stock. Boil it for 3-4 hours, then bake in the oven for five minutes at 190°C. You can braai the meat for five more minutes to make the sauce sticky.

What goes well with Eisbein?

You can serve Eisbein with many dishes, including rice, roasted potatoes, baked beans, cabbage, rye bread, fleischsalat, and pickled beets.

What sauce goes well with Eisbein?

Eisbein goes well with mustard-cream sauce, mushroom sauce, coconut milk sauce, blackberry-honey mustard sauce, vinegar BBQ sauce, creamy garlic sauce, and apple sauce.

How do you make pork taste good?

You can use chili, paprika, cumin, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, and mustard to add a natural savoriness to your Eisbein stew.

Cooking Eisbein can take a few hours, but it is worth your time. Use crispy Eisbein recipes to guide you in making a delicious meal. Go ahead and have fun trying this recipe out. You sure are going to like it.

