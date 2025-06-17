Defining Love is catching fire online after another celebrity couple called it quits

The YouTube channel was famous for documenting celeb relationships, but peeps now believe it cursed their relationships

Peeps shared a look at all the relationships that ended after their Defining Love episodes, and the reactions were priceless

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

‘Defining Love’ is being called out after their former celebrity guests ended their relationship. Image: mixedracedUncle

Source: Twitter

Mzansi is convinced that Defining Love is cursed after another relationship hit a dead end.

Which relationships ended after Defining Love?

Following the news of Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's unexpected divorce, social media users seem to have picked up a pattern with some celebrity relationships.

The pair, famous for flaunting their once picture-perfect marriage on social media, was once featured on Defining Love, a YouTube channel that celebrates South African celebrity relationships.

‘Defining Love’ is being accused of cursing Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's marriage. Image: Shes_fair

Source: Twitter

Like many guests before them, Hungani and Stephanie spoke about their romance and how they had managed to stay together all those years.

Twitter (X) user Shes_fair posted screenshots from past Defining Love episodes, including Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo, Mandisa and Kuhle Bandala, and YouTubers Sibu Mbanza and Buhle's episodes.

Other couples include Thato Rampedi and Mo, Thuli and Reabetswe, Thobi Rose and Lizwe Khumbuza, Libho and Thimna, and Leon Gumede and Thuli Madlamuka.

The netizen highlighted how all these relationships ended after being featured on the famous YouTube channel:

"Defining Love, if I catch you!"

Mzansi throws shade at Defining Love

Social media users are finding it hard to believe that all those relationships had failed:

Mandz_2 said:

"So, Defining Love is a curse, mos. I've said this before."

iam_asanele was shocked:

"You mean to say all these failed?"

Melo_Malebo trolled:

"Defining Love would be capturing couples in their final happy moments, like it’s a relationship obituary shoot."

Mlimo_o wrote:

"Priddy Ugly and Bontle are my last hope."

guaptatana recalled:

"My ex used to make me watch these videos during COVID, and sometimes made me feel like I was doing something wrong in the relationship, while all these guys knew what they were doing, now look what happened."

Mzansi said 'Defining Love' is cursed. Image: Shes_fair

Source: Twitter

SiboSeale commented:

"The whole thing needs to be shut down for good. It’s clearly a weapon formed against relationships."

kgotsohopelekau was stunned:

"It's giving curse, bathong."

ThenjiBopape posted:

"Private but not a secret is the way. This thing of wanting to be the billboard for love never ends well. Resist that urge!"

LiseboMofokeng responded:

"Men really cheat, hey, and we are blaming a YouTube channel. Frame 1, don’t know what happened to them, but the rest, CHEATERS!!!"

TamiaMavuso added:

"I've actually never watched a single episode of this because I don’t understand commercialising relationships. Look now!"

Hungani Ndlovu deletes ex-wife's pictures

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared how Hungani Ndlovu seemingly confirmed the divorce rumours.

The Skeem Saam actor cleared his Instagram feed of all of his now-ex-wife Stephanie's pictures, leaving only those of himself, his collaborations and those of his daughter.

The couple's six-year marriage recently came to an abrupt halt, allegedly due to the irreparable disintegration of their relationship, and they are said to have reached a settlement.

Source: Briefly News