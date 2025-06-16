Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's split after six years of marriage caught fans by surprise

File footage of Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu discussing love on Defining Love in January 2020 resurfaced online after news of their breakup on Sunday, 15 June 2025

Despite their breakup, Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have remained amicable, with the two celebrating Father's Day

An old clip of Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu discussing love lessons resurfaced post-split. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

While fans of Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Ndlovu, also known as Stephanie Sandows, are still coming to terms with the couple’s split after six years of marriage, a throwback video of the couple talking about what they taught each other about love has surfaced.

Old clip of Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu resurfaces

Fans of Hungani and Stephanie Sandows were caught unaware following reports that the couple had amicably decided to end things after six years of marriage. While fans are still attempting to uncover why things didn’t work out between the two, social media user @officialtwinny shared a snippet of Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu’s Defining Love episode.

Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows’ Defining Love episode aired on YouTube on 30 January 2020. In a snippet shared by social media user @officialtwinny on X on Sunday, 15 June 2025, after news of the couple's split, Hungani and Stephanie, who were still together, shared what they had learnt from each other regarding love.

In the snippet, Hungani Ndlovu reflected on how Stephanie shifted his mindset about love. He disclosed how she helped him understand that love is about sticking it out when things get tough.

“What has she taught me about love? You weather the journey. So, that’s definitely one thing she’s taught me about love because for me it was very fairytale-based,” Hungani Ndlovu said.

Stephanie, on the other hand, shared a more sobering lesson. She said Hungani had taught her that love alone doesn’t always fix everything and that it isn’t perfect.

“I think probably the biggest thing is that love is not perfect and love is not always enough,” Stephanie said.

Watch the video below:

Stephanie Sandows wishes Hungani Ndlovu a happy Father’s Day

It seems there are no hard feelings between Stephanie Sandows and Hungani Ndlovu after they called it quits on their marriage after six years.

The former couple is living proof that healthy co-parenting exists. Stephanie Sandows celebrated her estranged husband, Hungani Ndlovu, with a simple Father's Day message.

Stephanie Ndlovu celebrated Hungani on Father's Day. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

The former Scandal! actress wished her estranged husband a happy Father's Day on Sunday, 15 June, on her Instagram story, following their divorce announcement.

Skeem Saam viewers react to Hungani Ndlovu's divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers reacted to Hungani Ndlovu divorcing his wife Stephanie Sandows.

Ndlovu's character, Tbose Maputla, on the SABC1 soapie, was also headed for a divorce after discovering that his on-screen wife, Mapitsi, was having an affair.

Fans of the educational soapie were disappointed when Ndlovu's character forgave his wife, Mapitsi, as they wanted Tbose to file for divorce.

Skeem Saam viewers took to social media on Sunday, 15 June, to compare Ndlovu's real-life divorce and his on-screen marriage.

Source: Briefly News