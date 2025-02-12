Rachel Kolisi, ex-wife to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has shared an emotional reflection of her current reality on social media.

In her Instagram post, she wrote that she could not believe this was her life, which had her followers flooding the comments section with love emojis

Rachel has hinted at the challenges she has faced over the past few months, yet she has remained transparent about prioritising her children's wellbeing

Rachel Kolisi has taken to social media to reflect on her life a few months after her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Just a few months after announcing their divorce on social media, Rachel Kolisi, the estranged wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has recently shared an emotional reflection on her life that has fascinated social media users.

In a post on Instagram, Rachel gave Mzansi a glimpse into her current reality through several quoted pictures and a caption that expressed her disbelief about her present life. She captioned her post:

"I can't believe this is my life. The amount of times I've said this in the last week (both for good and hard reasons) is wild..."

This post had her followers flooding the comment section with love emojis, most expressing how much they resonate with some of the picture quotes. Since returning to social media after her divorce break, Rachel has shared similar posts on Instagram, possibly as a way to cope with her situation. See her post with picture quotes below:

Rachel Kolisi on life's changes

Rachel had been a source of strength for Siya since their youth and throughout Siya's rugby career. Her most recent Instagram post indicates deep introspection, as she has been navigating significant life transitions since their split late last year.

Rachel has hinted at the challenges she has faced over the past few months, yet she has remained transparent about prioritising her children's wellbeing. This became clear when she reacted to Siya's Instagram post during his vacation with the kids in Zimbabwe last December. Since their separation, she has stopped interacting with his posts.

Rachel Kolisi remains focused on family

Despite her separation from Siya, Rachel has remained focused on her love for her family, highlighting this on her social media. She has shared several Instagram posts during the festive season, during which she spent most of her time with her children, including Siya's siblings, whom she adopted.

She celebrated her younger child's birthday in November by hiking with the kids. In December, they took a trip to Australia and enjoyed Christmas together. But, like many separated parents, the dynamics of co-parenting kicked in. Rachel's feelings were evident in her Instagram post, where she reflected on her first holiday and New Year alone, without her children, who were with Siya during their trip to Zimbabwe.

Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation

It's quite rare to find divorced couples who continue to manage a business or a non-profit organisation together as they choose different paths. But not in this case. Rachel and Siya are still working together to grow the Kolisi Foundation.

Just recently, Rachel took to social media to celebrate a huge milestone after the foundation secured a R54 million investment to provide food for communities across South Africa.

