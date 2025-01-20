Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has share more pictures of himself and his family on vacation

Kolisi spent some quality time with his two children and his siblings to ring in the new year

While his estranged wife Rachel Kolisi went on a solo trip in Botswana after returning from Australia

Siya Kolisi is living it up on vacation in Zimbabwe.

Popular rugby player Siya Kolisi has shared more photos from his vacation in Zimbabwe with his children, Nicholas and Keziah and his siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.

Kolisi, who recently vowed to be a better father amid his divorce with his estranged wife, Rachel revealed that he had a great time.

The rugby captain recently took to his Instagram account to share more photos of his children and siblings and captioned the photos:

"Bekumnandi shem" (it was fun shem).

Springboks fans react to Siya Kolisi's photos

nangamsostats replied:

"There's something special about Victoria Falls. The humility of the people, the serenity of Zambezi makes you want to have conversations with God."

hamu35 replied:

"See @siyakolisi we have a beautiful home….thanks you captain."

mwiinga_h said:

"Underline, 'don’t say you can’t, you can'. The moment you heard 'I can’t', even your face changed and the tone of your voice changed. This is awesomeness. These are words of affirmation kids need to hear as they grow up! "

lanyulaculturalvillage said:

"The ultimate African experience starts there."

john_m_1984 wrote:

"Lovely to see a father having a good time with his children."

natalie_de_bruyn_85 said:

"Victoria Falls is beautiful. I was there in December. I also saw the big tree and the Ioved the Victoria Falls sign."

marycke_k replied:

" I love this!! Anyone can see the heart warming love!"

bobbmasquez said:

"Next time visit the Zambian side."

adrian_alves wrote:

"Bless up bro .. Zimbabwe is amazing for the family."

Siya Kolisi lives it up on vacation in Zimbabwe with kids.

Rachel Kolisi solo vacation in Botswana

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Siya Kolisi's estranged wife Rachel went on a solo vacation in Botswana.

The buseinesswoman travelled alone to Botswana when her estranged husband Siya vacationed in Zimbabwe with their children for New Year's.

