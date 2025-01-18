Global site navigation

Siya Kolisi Vows to Be Better Father Amid Divorce From Rachel Kolisi in Video
by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • Siya Kolisi shared his perspective on men's mental health in a video and discussed its importance
  • The beloved captain of the Springboks opened up to an interviewer about what he thinks plagues men the most
  • Siya Kolisi revealed some of the major steps he has taken to become a better person for his loved ones

Siya Kolisi recently sat down for an interview about men's mental well-being. The Springboks player spoke passionately about how men can work on being better.

Siya Kolisi declares he wants to be better father in video
Siya Kolisi advocated for therapy and shared his goals to be a better man for his family. Image: @siyakolisi
Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi's divorce from Rachel has left many people interested in what he is up to. Most recently, he sat down for an interview and brought up therapy.

Siya Kolisi discusses men's struggles

In a video shared on X by Times Sport, Siya Kolisi discussed how it is difficult for men to reflect emotionally. Siya explained that "we are so messed up as men, we don't talk as much as women do."

He said that therapy has helped him learn how to speak up. Siya revealed he has a therapist who has helped him open up. The rugby star highlighted his aim to be a better human being and father. Watch the video:

Read also

