Siya Kolisi Vows to Be Better Father Amid Divorce From Rachel Kolisi in Video
- Siya Kolisi shared his perspective on men's mental health in a video and discussed its importance
- The beloved captain of the Springboks opened up to an interviewer about what he thinks plagues men the most
- Siya Kolisi revealed some of the major steps he has taken to become a better person for his loved ones
Siya Kolisi recently sat down for an interview about men's mental well-being. The Springboks player spoke passionately about how men can work on being better.
Siya Kolisi's divorce from Rachel has left many people interested in what he is up to. Most recently, he sat down for an interview and brought up therapy.
Siya Kolisi discusses men's struggles
In a video shared on X by Times Sport, Siya Kolisi discussed how it is difficult for men to reflect emotionally. Siya explained that "we are so messed up as men, we don't talk as much as women do."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
He said that therapy has helped him learn how to speak up. Siya revealed he has a therapist who has helped him open up. The rugby star highlighted his aim to be a better human being and father. Watch the video:
What you need to know about Siya Kolisi
- Siya Kolisi became newly single after announcing his divorce from longtime partner, Rachel Kolisi.
- The Springboks captain was under a microscope as people rehashed some moments from his past.
- Siya Kolisi has not directly addressed his split from Rachel, while she has been candid about going through a difficult time.
- The rugby star was spotted on parenting duty alone with his children since his divorce.
Siya Kolisi on a healing journey through scripture amid divorce
Briefly News previously reported that rugby star Siya Kolisi has once again shared another powerful scripture from the bible. The rugby player is going through a divorce from Rachel Kolisi.
The celebrated Springboks Captain embarked on a healing journey through scripture as he and Rachel Kolisi dealt with their divorce. He has shared multiple Bible verses, and the latest one speaks to the person dealing with fear.
Kolisi posted a serene photo depicting calm waters and added a song which expressed his gratitude.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za