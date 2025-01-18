Siya Kolisi shared his perspective on men's mental health in a video and discussed its importance

The beloved captain of the Springboks opened up to an interviewer about what he thinks plagues men the most

Siya Kolisi revealed some of the major steps he has taken to become a better person for his loved ones

Siya Kolisi recently sat down for an interview about men's mental well-being. The Springboks player spoke passionately about how men can work on being better.

Siya Kolisi advocated for therapy and shared his goals to be a better man for his family. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi's divorce from Rachel has left many people interested in what he is up to. Most recently, he sat down for an interview and brought up therapy.

Siya Kolisi discusses men's struggles

In a video shared on X by Times Sport, Siya Kolisi discussed how it is difficult for men to reflect emotionally. Siya explained that "we are so messed up as men, we don't talk as much as women do."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He said that therapy has helped him learn how to speak up. Siya revealed he has a therapist who has helped him open up. The rugby star highlighted his aim to be a better human being and father. Watch the video:

What you need to know about Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi on a healing journey through scripture amid divorce

Briefly News previously reported that rugby star Siya Kolisi has once again shared another powerful scripture from the bible. The rugby player is going through a divorce from Rachel Kolisi.

The celebrated Springboks Captain embarked on a healing journey through scripture as he and Rachel Kolisi dealt with their divorce. He has shared multiple Bible verses, and the latest one speaks to the person dealing with fear.

Kolisi posted a serene photo depicting calm waters and added a song which expressed his gratitude.

Source: Briefly News