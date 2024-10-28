Siya Kolisi recently broke his silence since announcing his divorce from his now ex-wife, Rachel

The Springboks player shared some highlights from his recent match, where his team came out victorious

However, fans are still reeling from his divorce and hope that he will soon address their concerns

Mzansi wants Siya Kolisi to address his divorce. Images: siyakolisi, rfmtailoredsuits

Siya Kolisi finally spoke after announcing his divorce, but it wasn't to address his break up with Rachel.

Siya Kolisi speaks on match victory

Coming from his recent game with the Sharks against Munster, which resulted in a 41-24 win against the Irish side, Siya Kolisi finally broke his silence.

The Springboks captain has been quiet since he and his wife, Rachel, announced their divorce. However, he didn't speak on his controversial break up.

Instead, Siya thanked his supporters and team after featuring in the match. He had rejoined the Sharks after leaving his French team, Racing 92.

Siya posted a video of himself leaving the field and dapping up his squad and the technical team, with more clips and photos with his teammates at the end of the match:

"Thank you so much for all the support, @sharksrugby family, and the people of KZN. It's great to be back here. See you soon, @dbntourism!"

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi's post

Netizens are shattered and patiently waiting for Siya to address the divorce:

woodypiper asked:

"So we're gonna act like nothing happened? Ok."

andrenalien.gro wrote:

"Unfortunately, when you are a public figure and in South Africa especially, you belong to the people of South Africa."

pmonethi pleaded:

"Siya, we are begging you to fix your issues with your wife. Do it for your kids, do it for the nation, please."

itsjustyourgirlange alluded to the cheating allegations:

"Why did you do that to Rachel, Siya? All she's ever done was for you and your family. She's only a human being, not a machine."

ladyveeex posted:

"I still feel like you guys were pranking us."

