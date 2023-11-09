Siya Kolisi has been welcomed by the French rugby team Racing 92 with hospitality

His arrival comes a few days after a hectic trophy parade tour of the Webb Ellis Cup across the country

He tried to speak French in a video with his new boss, which made Mzansi beam with pride and cross floors to support his new team

Mzansi supports Siya Kolisi on his first day playing for the French rugby team Racing 92. Images: @racing92/Twitter, Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The dust settled with the Springboks following an exhausting country-wide trophy parade tour. For the former captain, Siya Kolisi, who led the national rugby team to two World Cup victories, it was his first day at work.

Siya Kolisi welcomed by France's rugby team Racing 92

The former captain had previously announced that he would permanently relocate to Paris with his family after the tournament started his first day with a new French team, Racing 92.

The team's official Twitter account posted a video of the captain being welcomed and attempting to speak his new national language and getting applause. Watch the heartwarming clip below:

Mzansi congratulates Siya Kolisi and hints at moving to Racing 92

With Mzansi being loyal to the favourite captain, they congratulated him and offered their support in his new home:

@opensaysmani asked:

"Do we need to learn French now, Siya? Hope you do well at Racing 92."

@WyclefPresley said:

"All the best, Siya."

@LebohangNgweny1 commented:

"All the best to our Captain. Take care of him, please."

@yenchi626 joked:

"South Africans getting ready to support Racing 92."

@KyloRoss committed:

"I am going to buy so much Racing stash, lmao."

@Camlew15 predicted:

"I suspect there is going to be a jump in @racing92 follower numbers!"

@entle13817462 said:

"We now follow and love Racing 92. We will buy the rugby jerseys too."

@mphahleleobley1 vowed:

"South Africa is behind you, wherever you go, we shall be there. Salute."

Source: Briefly News