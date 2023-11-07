Springboks scrummager Ox Nché has been shipped to another potential relationship

A video of Ox showing off chivalry to sports presenter Motshidisi Mohono was shared by Super Sport Rugby

Online spectators could not help but speculate a burning flame envying both personalities for their connection

South Africans have again played match-maker with Springboks scrummager Ox Nché after a romantic video circulated when the Boks were attending the World Rugby Awards.

Ox Nché shipped into a romantic relationship with Motshidisi Mohono after their video went viral. Images: @motshidisim, @ox_nche/Instagram, @SSRugby/Twitter

Ox Nché scoops Super Sports presenter Motshidisi Mohono in a cute video

The strong athlete sneaked up on Motshidisi Mohono and picked her up while she was interviewing former Boks players on the red carpet of the awards ceremony.

The two proceed and promise each other a cheesecake date, all this while the national sports show is being recorded.

Here is the moment posted by the official Super Sport Rugby Twitter account and captioned:

"When Ox met Mots. We had to put on the action replay just to see that reaction from @MotshidisiM again! The World Rugby Awards were not short of entertainment."

Mzansi match-make Ox Nché with Super Sport presenter

Online spectators played Cupid with the scrummager again.

A few days ago, they were shipping the giant with former The Real Housewives of Durban star La Conco when she posted their picture during a meet and greet at a trophy parade tour. This is what they said this time:

@NdlovuVincentia speculated:

"My mind is so forward, could this mean...nvm."

@xolelwanx was impressed:

“'Cheesecake on me' smooth Mots. It’s a date, sbwl to be Mots right now."

@YoliHeaven_Sent imagined:

"He would have had a hard time putting me back onto the floor. We don’t play those games over here, khethile khethile."

@BafanaSurprise observed:

"Lol saw how his teammates hyped him to go for it? Well, that's the kind of motivation I need in life."

@EmpireTDlu said:

"@MotshidisiM abaphansi bavumile wethu. They want you to ditch being single."

@PHUTI93TH commented:

"You don't have to ask... Do the math..."

@lphatela complimented:

"Beautiful… I’m glad he did it with all gentlemanly conduct and respect."

@Nala_Denga noticed:

"She is so charmed."

@She_giwu said:

"No guys we deserve a national wedding."

