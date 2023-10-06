The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has slammed the criticism surrounding Springboks' superfans

A statement defending Mama Joy Chauke and Boy Msila was released after their trip to France was questioned

The pair still received some negativity despite Minister Zizi Kodwa issuing a reprimand

The Department of Sport, Art and Culture has issued a statement against the negativity surrounding Mama Joy Chauke and Boy Msila. Image: @zizikodwa

Source: Twitter

Superfans Mama Joy Chauke and Boy Msila have received backing from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture minister, Zizi Kodwa, for their attendance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after their government-sponsored trip ruffled some feathers.

Zizi Kodwa defends Mama Joy and Boy Msila

The minister took to the official Twitter account to reprimand the negativity surrounding the superfans with an official statement:

"@SportArtsCultur supports many South Africans to participate in arts, music and cultural events hosted around the world. It is unfortunate that Mama @JoyChauke5 and Boy Msila have been subjected to negative comments about their presence in the Rugby World Cup @Springboks."

Check out Minister Zizi Kodwa's tweet below:

Mama Joy and Boy Msila's trip gets a mixed response:

Most netizens were unhappy that taxpayers' money was used to pay for the superfans' trip, while others pulled the race card:

@AlfredMavu was thankful in advance:

"Thumbs up to Mama Joy & Boy. Mama Joy can perfectly balance the equation to address any potential apartheid issues to make it a game of 2-2. lol."

@Sthembiso_RSA suggested:

"Racists are unhappy with her presence at the RWC, that's all there is to this smear campaign."

@ndilimo1ghost weighed in:

"People should normalize honouring women especially in the sport. I think Mama Joy is attacked because of her gender. She is doing a very great job to fly our SA flag higher."

@V_Mntungwa assumed:

"If there was Van der Merwe and Du Toit there was not gonna be noise."

DA delegates to visit Tottenham Hotspur for clarity on alleged R1 billion sponsorship

In other sports stories on Briefly News, the Democratic Alliance set up a delegate to investigate the alleged Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship by the Department of Tourism.

The opposition wanted to ensure that the donation to the wealthy English football club wasn't taken from taxpayers' money by flying to London for a thorough investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News