Mama Joy Chauke, South Africa's sports superfan, faces criticism for her trip to support the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup

Mama Joy's France trip was sponsored by the Department of Arts, Culture and Sports and the SA Rugby Union

Many South Africans have defended Mama Joy's presence at the Rugby World Cup

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Superfan, Mama Joy's presence at the Rugby World Cup has raised a few eyebrows. Images: @JoyChauke5 & @Cellular_jnr

Her presence at the Rugby World Cup in support of the Springboks as they try to defend their title and bring back the Webb Ellis Cup home seems to have some people feeling unsettled.

While Mama Joy is in France supporting the Bokke, some South Africans at home have raised concerns about her frequent travels abroad.

Twitter users question why Mama Joy is in France

X (Twitter) users such as @RenaldoGouws expressed their frustration that Mama Joy was sent to the World Cup, and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture funded her trip.

According to IOL, Mama Joy was commissioned by the department and the SA Rugby Union to fly to France for World Cup games. However, Gouws questioned why Mama Joy and another superfan, Botha Msila, are the only ones enjoying superfan privileges.

Here's what Gouws said:

"I was today years old when I found out that these two are paid by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture to go and be supporters in the stands. I'm not joking, they are paid by taxpayers to go to sporting events across the world to "represent" South Africa"

Gouws also expressed concern that Mama Joy had been to three World Cups in the past year, namely:

The Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia;

Netball World Cup at home in Cape Town and

Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Mama Joy frequently travels to sporting events in the country using her own dim and is well known for supporting all types of sports, including soccer, cricket and netball.

She was previously a superfan for Orlando Pirates FC but switched sides and now supports Royal AM FC.

South Africans defend Mama Joy amid backlash

@londani_t said:

"I have known Mama Joy and Botha for as long as I've been a sports fan. Anyone taking offence at this is simply insulting them silently. Mama Joy has always shown up for every SA sport. I met her at OR Tambo on a school trip when she was welcoming the Olympics team in 2012."

@tinaachaggie said:

"These two have been the biggest sports supporters across all sports in South Africa ever since. Their passion started when no one was even recognising them. If you only watch rugby and not other sports in South Africa, you might not recognise them."

@khathaphila said:

"We are very proud of Mama Joy. Keep sharing this good news."

TikTok video shows Springboks fans celebrating in Paris

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks continue to make Mzansi proud as they continue to trailblaze in the Rugby World Cup in Pairs.

A TikTok video shows a jovial group of fans rocking supporters jerseys and outfits as they march down the streets of Paris.

In the video, the men and women are seen singing "Ole" happily as they rock proudly South African regalia.

