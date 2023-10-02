A TikTok video shows a group of fans singing and dancing in the streets of Paris, following the Springboks' win over Tonga

The Springboks have won all of their matches in the pool stages so far, scoring more than 100 points and conceding less than 50

Many South Africans were amused and proud to see the fans celebrating in Paris. They commented on the video with messages of support and humour

The Springboks continue to make Mzansi proud as they continue to trailblaze in the Rugby World Cup in Pairs.

Springbok fans were captured celebrating the Bokke's win against Tonga. Image: @diestormloper/TikTok, Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TikTok video captures Springboks fans celebrating in Paris

A TikTok video shows a jovial group of fans rocking supporters jerseys and outfits as they march down the streets of Paris.

In the video, the men and women are seen singing "Ole" happily as they rock proudly South African regalia.

Seems like it was quite the vibe, likely following the Springboks win against Tonga on Sunday.

See the video below:

Springboks' performance in World Cup hailed as impressive

The Springboks' performance in the 2023 Rugby World Cup so far has been very impressive. They won their pool with a maximum 15 points, beating Scotland, Romania, and Tonga. They were the only team in the pool to score more than 100 points and concede less than 50.

According to Daily Maverick, the Springboks did what they had to do to all but reach the quarterfinals of Rugby World Cup 2023 with an abrasive win against a fired-up Tonga in Marseille.

They scored seven tries in their 49-18 victory over Tonga in their final pool match, which showed their attacking prowess.

South Africans react to the video with love and funny commentary

Many SA netizens were amused by the proud fans parading the streets of Paris in support of our boys.

Many people were also filled with a sense of pride and joy to be South African.

repent_S.A said:

"Should have sang shosholoza guys ."

lemorenks wrote:

"The country has its own problems but honestly no country vibes like us ."

zahrasuleman78 responded:

"Only south Africans will do this."

Blompot commented:

"Nothing to bring South Africans together like a rugby world cup ."

user581115074832 MariTere commented:

"We are unique love it. Happy to see some true joy . Ole South Africa cheers to all fans ."

Dylan uBhejane wrote:

"Please ask Kolisi to teach you how to sing ."

Pertunia Nthunya wrote:

"I'm really proud to be a South African. we are living life more than any other country in this world."

Rugby World Cup 2023: SA devastated by Ireland's victory over Springboks

In another article, Briefly News reported that Ireland, the top-ranked team, narrowly won their second Rugby World Cup encounter against South Africa, who held the second spot.

Ireland weathered the Springboks physicality and capitalised on their inefficient kicking, securing a 13-8 victory in a fiercely contested match on Saturday.

Mack Hansen, the right winger for Ireland, scored the first try of the tournament against South Africa after 33 minutes. However, the Springboks' left winger, Cheslin Kolbe, responded with a try early in the second half.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News