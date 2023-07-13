One video was a hit on the internet as it shows one woman leading others into a spirited gospel song

The group of four women were singing popular gospel hymns, and many enjoyed watching them deliver vocals and moves

People who watched the video also added their two cents about the routine in the comments section of the post

A group of four women sang and danced to a gospel song in a video. Image: @user5382774131812

Source: TikTok

A TikTokker was proud to present the routine she had with other ladies. In a video, the four women did the most praising their Lord.

Some elderly women did a memorable routine on TikTok and got 80 000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who had hilarious takes about the video.

4 women sing gospel and take turns dancing and get 800 000 views

A TikTok video by @user5382774131812 shows a woman starting off a popular church song, "I thank you, Lord".

In the clip, the woman who started off the gospel song stepped in line with three other women who were accompanying her melody. They then took turns dancing for the camera.

South Africans choose their favourite performer in TikTok video

People who watched the video thought it was very entertaining. Netizens speculated that the woman who sang first must have been the one who came up with the idea to make content. Online users thought she looked the most excited.

KeoGase said:

"I’m here for the choreographer."

Lehutso Ellah Maahlo added:

"Group leader wae bona."

nhluvup wrote:

"She has nice voice though."

Sbongile Matsilele commented:

"And ba serious guys waitse.[They are so serious.]"

Thembekile agreed:

"I’m the one with the doek! Ring leader this!"

Lufuno Mudau added:

"You can tell who’s plan this was, love it."

Videos of people singing leave Mzansi online users in awe

Many people love to see talented individuals. Peeps are never shy to express how impressed they are, especially if someone can hold a note.

"May God bless you": Women miners perform lit group dance, SA admires cool clip

Briefly News previously reported that a group of women in the male-dominated mining industry became viral TikTok sensations. The ladies formed a line at work and busted some goofy dance moves for social media.

The TikTok video was posted by one of the miners, @mamlambo89, and was seen by more than 144 000 people.

The co-workers shook what their mamas gave them in their overalls and boots. Thousands of people commented and liked the vibey clip.

Source: Briefly News