AKA's X page sparked excitement with a cryptic post hinting at a big announcement at 3 pm CAT, leading fans to speculate about new music

Mixed reactions flooded the comments, with some joking about the rapper being alive while others anticipated a music release

Overall, the post stirred emotions, with fans expressing disbelief over his absence and eagerness for any new content

Social media users are buzzing after late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' X page shared a cryptic post. Fans shared mixed reactions to the now-viral post.

AKA’s social media page has shared a cryptic post. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mysterious post by AKA's X account gets SA buzzing

Late award-winning rapper AKA's X page has hinted at a big announcement at 3 pm CAT. The cryptic post shared on the page got fans speculating about new music from the late rapper.

The now-viral post did not reveal many details about what was coming at 3 pm. The tweet read:

"Long Live SUPA MEGA, Live Long 💜♾ 15:00 CAT"

Fans react to mysterious on AKA's page

Social media users flooded the post's comments section with mixed reactions. Some joked about the Fela In Versace rapper still being alive, while others thought new music from the late star was about to be released.

@KingDon_za said:

"He's back ladies and gents."

@Chunu00 commented:

“‘Mega its a miracle you came back from the dead”😭😭still waiting"

@DonChuene added:

"I knew that shooting wasn’t real. Welcome back mega!!!"

@GoldenSphex commented:

"King. we have no December vibe song, sishawa uvalo nje."

@BlazingLEGOs added:

"Still unbelievable that you are not here with us today😔"

@VuyaniSupaMega said:

"Must be new music."

@blackguymfwethu noted:

"Don't know what's happening at 15:00 but we will be there 🤝🏽"

