“I Would Die for You”: SA Lady Becomes Female Version of Joker, Mzansi Huns Melt
- A South African makeup artist melted hearts when she transformed herself into Harley Quinn's Joker
- The lady's look had Mzansi women drooling over her and generated over 155K views and 22K likes
- Social media users showered her with compliments in the comments section
Vunene, a makeup artist in Pretoria, hopped on the popular trend of transforming into the Joker.
The lady put a spin on the viral trend by becoming the female version of the iconic Suicide Squad character.
SA lady becomes female version of Joker
A makeup artist made Mzansi women drool after transforming into the female version of the fan-favoured character, Joker, from the 2016 movie Suicide Squad. Vunene did an incredible job with her cosmetic products and shared the process on TikTok:
"If he was a girl."
She matched the character's tattoos, green hair, red lips and flirty facial expressions as she recited a scene from the movie. Vunene convinced the audience that she was an iconic mythical creature:
"Danger! I decided to do my own version by mixing both glam and the original parts of the Joker. I'm so obsessed."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to female Joker
Social media users were impressed with the lady's skills and commented:
@fanatik_cliff shared:
"What a beautiful, scary thing. What am I saying?"
@💚Let's Talk About It💚commented:
"I'm straight, don't try to convert me."
@🤍. said:
"You can send."
@LihleBhebhe🇿🇦Uppity African was impressed:
"Killed it."
@MaKhanyii.M👸🏽explained:
"A part of my body is rising."
@khumo_matebesi was stunned:
"Oh no, you didn't."
@Kgothatso J Dybala shared:
"The thing is, I'd go to a club like this."
@S O S O complimented the lady:
"Okay, the villain look, looks perfect on you."
@♈️Ariespice shared:
"I have a massive crush on the Joker. I'm in love with you."
Source: Briefly News