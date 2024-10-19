A South African makeup artist melted hearts when she transformed herself into Harley Quinn's Joker

The lady's look had Mzansi women drooling over her and generated over 155K views and 22K likes

Social media users showered her with compliments in the comments section

Vunene, a makeup artist in Pretoria, hopped on the popular trend of transforming into the Joker.

Mzansi women drooled over the female version of the Joker. Image: @makeupby_passionfruit

Source: TikTok

The lady put a spin on the viral trend by becoming the female version of the iconic Suicide Squad character.

SA lady becomes female version of Joker

A makeup artist made Mzansi women drool after transforming into the female version of the fan-favoured character, Joker, from the 2016 movie Suicide Squad. Vunene did an incredible job with her cosmetic products and shared the process on TikTok:

"If he was a girl."

She matched the character's tattoos, green hair, red lips and flirty facial expressions as she recited a scene from the movie. Vunene convinced the audience that she was an iconic mythical creature:

"Danger! I decided to do my own version by mixing both glam and the original parts of the Joker. I'm so obsessed."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to female Joker

Social media users were impressed with the lady's skills and commented:

@fanatik_cliff shared:

"What a beautiful, scary thing. What am I saying?"

@💚Let's Talk About It💚commented:

"I'm straight, don't try to convert me."

@🤍. said:

"You can send."

@LihleBhebhe🇿🇦Uppity African was impressed:

"Killed it."

@MaKhanyii.M👸🏽explained:

"A part of my body is rising."

@khumo_matebesi was stunned:

"Oh no, you didn't."

@Kgothatso J Dybala shared:

"The thing is, I'd go to a club like this."

@S O S O complimented the lady:

"Okay, the villain look, looks perfect on you."

@♈️Ariespice shared:

"I have a massive crush on the Joker. I'm in love with you."

