“I Would Die for You”: SA Lady Becomes Female Version of Joker, Mzansi Huns Melt
People

"I Would Die for You": SA Lady Becomes Female Version of Joker, Mzansi Huns Melt

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A South African makeup artist melted hearts when she transformed herself into Harley Quinn's Joker
  • The lady's look had Mzansi women drooling over her and generated over 155K views and 22K likes
  • Social media users showered her with compliments in the comments section 

Vunene, a makeup artist in Pretoria, hopped on the popular trend of transforming into the Joker.

SA drooling over female Joker
Mzansi women drooled over the female version of the Joker. Image: @makeupby_passionfruit
Source: TikTok

The lady put a spin on the viral trend by becoming the female version of the iconic Suicide Squad character.

SA lady becomes female version of Joker

A makeup artist made Mzansi women drool after transforming into the female version of the fan-favoured character, Joker, from the 2016 movie Suicide Squad. Vunene did an incredible job with her cosmetic products and shared the process on TikTok:

"If he was a girl."

She matched the character's tattoos, green hair, red lips and flirty facial expressions as she recited a scene from the movie. Vunene convinced the audience that she was an iconic mythical creature:

"Danger! I decided to do my own version by mixing both glam and the original parts of the Joker. I'm so obsessed."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to female Joker

Social media users were impressed with the lady's skills and commented:

@fanatik_cliff shared:

"What a beautiful, scary thing. What am I saying?"

@💚Let's Talk About It💚commented:

"I'm straight, don't try to convert me."

@🤍. said:

"You can send."

@LihleBhebhe🇿🇦Uppity African was impressed:

"Killed it."

@MaKhanyii.M👸🏽explained: 

"A part of my body is rising."

@khumo_matebesi was stunned:

"Oh no, you didn't."

@Kgothatso J Dybala shared:

"The thing is, I'd go to a club like this."

@S O S O complimented the lady:

"Okay, the villain look, looks perfect on you."

@♈️Ariespice shared: 

"I have a massive crush on the Joker. I'm in love with you."

Ladies drool over hot taxi driver

Briefly News also reported a taxi driver went viral on TikTok after he complained about how his job occupation did not match his aesthetic. Sicelo Masina looked nothing like a typical man driving minibus taxis and causing chaos on the freeway.

Mzansi women drooled over the gent's good looks and showered him with compliments in a thread of over 400 comments.

Source: Briefly News

