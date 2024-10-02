A taxi driver went viral on TikTok after he complained about how his job occupation did not match his aesthetic

Sicelo Masina looked nothing like a typical man driving minibus taxis and causing chaos on the freeway

Mzansi women drooled over the gent's good looks and showered him with compliments in a thread of over 400 comments

Masina hopped on a viral TikTok challenge, in which individuals share their aesthetics and wow social media users with their contradictory job occupations.

Mzansi women could not get over a hot taxi driver after he went viral. Image: @_s.masina

Source: TikTok

The gent did a great job of stunning his internet besties by showing side-by-side footage of his aesthetic and job.

Mzansi ladies drool over hot taxi driver

South African women could not believe just how hot the taxi driver was. They did not even trust that he was telling the truth about his occupation.

Usually, taxi drivers do not care much about their appearance and get a haircut whenever possible. They sink into their jeans and flap around in their flip-flops, but Masina has set the bar high after his viral TikTok clip that he captioned:

"POV: Your job doesn't match your aesthetic."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to hot taxi driver on TikTok

Social media users were stunned by Masina and commented:

@S'phesihle explained:

"He's into logistics in a very demure way."

@YourHunBango was pleased with the gent's appearance:

"You can send."

@NaboHlelo admitted that she was swept off her feet:

"I'm in love."

@Mpho finally understands why women fall in love with taxi drivers:

"I understand the series, 'The Wife'."

@Tshego Ratshefola za refused to believe that the gent is a taxi driver:

"Can't be the same person."

@Rotondwa shared:

"Jesus, I can buy you another one."

@Sky🌠 fell in love quickly:

"Ready to be Hlomu."

@K was in denial:

"Guys, that's not the same person. There is no way possible."

