A local lady was busy getting pampering herself when she heard the news she had been waiting for

The hun was over the moon, and she shared a video of herself in the mood on her TikTok account

Social media users did not hesitate to congratulate her and wished her. the best in her new journey

A hun cried after getting an offer letter, and Mzansi congratulated her. Image: @zandi_kwezi

There's no more incredible feeling than receiving news you have been praying for, significantly if it will greatly impact your life.

A hun's haircare moment turned into a celebration, and she got the good news she shared on TikTok under her handle @zandi_kwezi.

Receiving good news while being papered

The young lady stands in front of a mirror, tears filling her eyes, and sings a gospel song about staying with the Lord always through life's highs and lows. Apologising for her happy tears, she captioned her video:

"You were in the middle of an installation when you got an offer letter."

Mzansi rejoices with the hun

The post attracted almost 800 comments from social media users who congratulated the hun and wished her the best in her new job. The babe's video also gave others seeking employment hope that their turn was near.

User @xolilekunene780 added:

"The season of grace has reached his strongest soldiers who have persevered through it all."

User @Lungwamie shared:

"I understand how you're feeling 🥺 maybe I won't be able to even utter any words when GRACE finally locates me ❤️okuhle kodwa on your journey."

User @avela<3 commented:

"God is within her; she will not fail; congratulations, Sisi🥺❤️."

User @MaXaba🎀added:

"That was me last year August after losing a job. I got another offer 3 days after 😭😭 I was on my knees crying my lungs out and praising. I couldn't believe it!"

User @Maleshoane Mokoena commented:

"2025 is your year may God grant you strength 😍."

User @Maqinase shared:

"Never been so happy and proud of a stranger 😩❤️. Sis, you did that 🔥Congratulations, mamas."

