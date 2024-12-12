A lady on TikTok gagged her internet friends when she shared a bizarre story of how her aunt planned to ruin her life

Her faith in God helped her escape an evil fate curated by a family member she chose to trust

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 298 comments

Many people have shared their version of living the Cinderella story, and their fairytale ending keeps others going.

A woman shared her bizarre story of living with an evil aunt. Image: @nondumisomngomezulu

Source: TikTok

A lady was courageous enough to share a heartbreaking story of her upbringing and almost having her life ruined by a relative.

God saves woman from aunt's wicked plans

Nondumiso Mngomezulu left her TikTok followers with teary eyes when she proved to be God's living testimony. Mngomezulu almost lost her desired future when her aunt plotted against her.

The young lady's relative had been ill and asked her to pop her pimples in hopes of spreading her disease onto her. Mngomezulu was a nail-biter at the time, so the plan made sense.

Unfortunately, the evil plan did not work, and the young lady was allowed to live a healthy lifestyle. Mngomezulu shared the story with her internet friends.

See the post below:

An SA lady shared how her aunt's wicked plans failed.

Source: TikTok

A lady shared her story of living with an evil aunt.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to lady's bizarre story about evil aunt

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@minenhle suggested:

"Anyone who says blood is thicker than water, let's kill them now."

@BlackLady shared her story:

"When I was writing my final matric exams, my mother's cousin and my aunt decided to hide one school shoe and uniform, mind you, back in the day, they were strict in the exam centre, didn't I pass my matric and be the first on my mother's side to pass?"

@Mpho_Tsotetsi was pained:

"My heart nearly stopped on the third slide. People can be very cruel, but our God is invincible."

@user7722577808345 explained:

"Witchcraft is not flying at night only; this is witchcraft, too."

3 more stories about living with relatives by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News