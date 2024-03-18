Viral sensations Ntando and Bash's heated argument recently took over SA people's social media feeds

The couple's passionate exchange fueled predictions about their relationship that's become of public interest

Netizens placed bets on how long their relationship would last, while others complained that they were tired of their content

Ntando and Bash's little argument got Mzansi people talking about their relationship. Image: @ntando_bash_fp

Ntando and Bash got tongues wagging with their little fight. This time, they duked it out in the car.

Bash threatens to leave Ntando

Ntando pushed to stay at an establishment longer, while Bash wanted to hit the road. At some point, Bash threatened to leave the beauty behind, and she replied by saying, "Bye."

Ntando and Bash trend on X

From retweets to reactions, the video of Ntando and Bash's heated exchange became a trending topic on X/Twitter. It landed on the platform thanks to a tweep @Ori_RSA.

Mzansi discusses social media couple

It was like watching a soap opera unfold in real-time, and everyone had an opinion to share. Many wondered if the spat was a sign of trouble in paradise.

See some comments below:

@Gj_kamza said:

"To be honest neh I'm no hating but this is too much now."

@Lisa_Akh tweeted:

"Yoh iyadika landoda shame vah. Akathandeki toe."

@Zickiie_S mentioned:

"They are losing the plot now. Ai."

@Lere_bolo suggested:

"Could someone please tell this dude to get his girl off social media before he regrets it?"

@LesegoM02295088 posted:

"One year 6 months is here, sooner than we expected."

@KhomotjoM commented:

"Hai, I'm starting to think that this couple azithi mzala."

@Kar_Ram_Mampa26 wrote:

"Expiry date very close."

@Facts_For_SA added:

"How much duration were they given, 1 year 6 months right?"

