Mzansi's favourite social media couple, Ntando and Bash, stole the spotlight with their dreamy speedboat date

The TikTok video of the lovebird's outing served as a reminder of the magic of love and adventure

The enviable footage reached over a million views, and hundreds of people rushed to the comments section to admire the couple

Ntandokazi Mzamo and Bash's outdoor date served couple goals. Image: @ntandokazi_mm

When it comes to #RelationshipGoals, Ntandokazi Mzamo and her boyfriend Bash are setting the bar high.

Glimpse of outdoor date

The couple recently treated their followers to a glimpse of their romantic escapade on a speedboat, and the internet can't stop talking about it.

Ntando and Bash basked in the sunshine and each other's company as the boat glided across the water.

Video of Ntando and Bash goes viral

Mzansi people can't get enough of the social media stars and their undeniable chemistry. The TikTok video on the account @ntando_bash was viewed over a million times.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people admire TikTok stars

Admirers showered the couple with love and admiration. The picture-perfect date got tons of comments from people wishing for a relationship like theirs.

See some reactions below:

@ticia_cakes said:

"Bahleka thina."

@Ayah posted:

"Bonnie and Clyde base Mzansi."

@6Khumbu commented:

"My salary doesn't allow me to live this life but I will say let's work harder."

@simple.K noted:

"Step 1: Find a man who only wears black clothes."

@Kamogelo wrote:

"She deserves everything that she wishes. Lena ba bangwe le satlo di ja di Lemon Cream."

@JABS_ shared:

"I saw them today. Ntandokazi was getting groceries at Woolworths. Umhle sana yoh. ♥️"

@Jad.Pillz suggested:

"Braz I think lets start wearing black t-shirts. I think we might get ours too."

@dreams09 added:

"You guys passed my house in the Vaal river."

Ntandokazi scores big gifts from SA brands

Recently, Briefly News reported that guess who's making headlines again? Viral sensation Ntandokazi. She received gifts from big brands and couldn't be more thrilled.

In a TikTok video, Ntandokazi is seen opening up her pressies with her supportive boyfriend Bash behind the camera. She got excited when she laid eyes on a stylish laptop bag.

