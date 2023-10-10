Global site navigation

Elderly Married Couple Serve Relationship Goals With Killer Outfits, TikTok Video Has People Envying
Elderly Married Couple Serve Relationship Goals With Killer Outfits, TikTok Video Has People Envying

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • An elderly married couple had people on social media wishing for a long-lasting relationship like theirs
  • The lovebirds were captured in their killer outfits taking a walk and the video was shared on TikTok
  • Mzansi people mentioned how rare it was to see healthy relationships that are based on love these days

An elderly married couple
A cute couple walking down the street went viral. Image: @nkosazanayakwabut
Source: TikTok

A married couple became the internet's envy, with social media users yearning for a relationship as epic as theirs.

The duo are seen in a viral video dressed to the nines while casually walking down the street.

Stylish lovebirds win hearts

The heartwarming scene was posted on TikTok by @nkosazanayakwabut. What stole the show were their matching fedora hats, a fashion statement that left viewers swooning.

Not only that, but the wife's charming gesture of holding her husband's jacket became a topic of conversation.

Video of married couple gains traction

The footage that brought a smile to people's faces is currently sitting on more than 466,000 views and 64,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi show love to elderly couple

Netizens said it was rare to see such genuine affection in today's fast-paced world.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Blocky said:

"Y'all don't want indoda who walk mos?"

@im.agoofy_goober wrote:

"The matching hats though. "

@Ok'Tomma mentioned:

"It's gonna be hard for our generation to reach this stage. "

@nsuku_miles04 shared:

"I grew up seeing them walk together every day, and till to date, nothing changed."

@Youbouyora noted:

"Love how the wife is holding the jacket for the husband. "

@Nkosy_63 posted:

"Awu bakithi they're setting an example for us bafethu.‍"

@tshepiso_moche commented:

"Here, the aim was to love each other. Not to use or secure the bag."

@ntokabhodlela said:

"I've given up on marriage. God said no for me."

KwaZulu-Natal madala feeds ailing wife of 57 years, heartwarming TikTok video leaves SA emotional

In another article, Briefly News reported that an elderly man received well-deserved praise for his unwavering care of his ailing wife of 57 years.

The man is seen in a TikTok video feeding his wife a warm dinner, and the love between them is evident. Witnessing the genuine affection between the elderly couple, many netizens were moved and expressed their admiration for such a lasting and dedicated love.

