An elderly married couple had people on social media wishing for a long-lasting relationship like theirs

The lovebirds were captured in their killer outfits taking a walk and the video was shared on TikTok

Mzansi people mentioned how rare it was to see healthy relationships that are based on love these days

A cute couple walking down the street went viral. Image: @nkosazanayakwabut

Source: TikTok

A married couple became the internet's envy, with social media users yearning for a relationship as epic as theirs.

The duo are seen in a viral video dressed to the nines while casually walking down the street.

Stylish lovebirds win hearts

The heartwarming scene was posted on TikTok by @nkosazanayakwabut. What stole the show were their matching fedora hats, a fashion statement that left viewers swooning.

Not only that, but the wife's charming gesture of holding her husband's jacket became a topic of conversation.

Video of married couple gains traction

The footage that brought a smile to people's faces is currently sitting on more than 466,000 views and 64,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi show love to elderly couple

Netizens said it was rare to see such genuine affection in today's fast-paced world.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Blocky said:

"Y'all don't want indoda who walk mos?"

@im.agoofy_goober wrote:

"The matching hats though. "

@Ok'Tomma mentioned:

"It's gonna be hard for our generation to reach this stage. "

@nsuku_miles04 shared:

"I grew up seeing them walk together every day, and till to date, nothing changed."

@Youbouyora noted:

"Love how the wife is holding the jacket for the husband. "

@Nkosy_63 posted:

"Awu bakithi they're setting an example for us bafethu.‍"

@tshepiso_moche commented:

"Here, the aim was to love each other. Not to use or secure the bag."

@ntokabhodlela said:

"I've given up on marriage. God said no for me."

