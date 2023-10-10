Elderly Married Couple Serve Relationship Goals With Killer Outfits, TikTok Video Has People Envying
- An elderly married couple had people on social media wishing for a long-lasting relationship like theirs
- The lovebirds were captured in their killer outfits taking a walk and the video was shared on TikTok
- Mzansi people mentioned how rare it was to see healthy relationships that are based on love these days
A married couple became the internet's envy, with social media users yearning for a relationship as epic as theirs.
The duo are seen in a viral video dressed to the nines while casually walking down the street.
Stylish lovebirds win hearts
The heartwarming scene was posted on TikTok by @nkosazanayakwabut. What stole the show were their matching fedora hats, a fashion statement that left viewers swooning.
Not only that, but the wife's charming gesture of holding her husband's jacket became a topic of conversation.
Video of married couple gains traction
The footage that brought a smile to people's faces is currently sitting on more than 466,000 views and 64,000 likes.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi show love to elderly couple
Netizens said it was rare to see such genuine affection in today's fast-paced world.
Check out some of the comments below:
@Blocky said:
"Y'all don't want indoda who walk mos?"
@im.agoofy_goober wrote:
"The matching hats though. "
@Ok'Tomma mentioned:
"It's gonna be hard for our generation to reach this stage. "
@nsuku_miles04 shared:
"I grew up seeing them walk together every day, and till to date, nothing changed."
@Youbouyora noted:
"Love how the wife is holding the jacket for the husband. "
@Nkosy_63 posted:
"Awu bakithi they're setting an example for us bafethu."
@tshepiso_moche commented:
"Here, the aim was to love each other. Not to use or secure the bag."
@ntokabhodlela said:
"I've given up on marriage. God said no for me."
Source: Briefly News