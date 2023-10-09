A TikTok video of a woman stashing scones from an event in her handbag has warmed many hearts

People assumed the woman was taking the scones back home for her little kids and praised her for thinking about them

The clip resonated with many viewers who recalled their own mothers bringing them goodies from events like funerals and weddings

A woman was recorded discreetly putting scones in her bag. Image: @smaangalisosemaki

Source: TikTok

A mother's love knows no bounds and this was beautifully shown in a heartwarming TikTok video.

The clip posted by @smaangalisosemaki displays a woman discreetly stashing scones from an event into her handbag.

People agreed the woman was taking those scones to bring a smile to her little ones back home.

SA appreciates mother's unconditional love

For many, watching the video was like stepping into a time machine, sparking memories of their own mothers.

It gave them warm and fuzzy feelings of their mom’s brought home sweet treats from events. They said the gesture was an act of love that reflects how the kids were always on the mom’s mind.

Responsible mother trends on TikTok

This TikTok gem has already garnered 109,000 views and 940 likes in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video below:

Scone-stashing woman gets praised

See some of the comments below:

@lesgie221 said:

"She's thinking of her kids shem. Mme tota."

@sabisa31 wrote:

"It's the power of a woman to think about kids. I salute you women but I'm a man."

@ntandomndebele555 stated:

"Mothers are the best. "

@user8708309938147 commented:

"God may you bless all responsible mothers out there."

@bushani2 shared:

"Whenever my mom attended an event, the first thing I would search for when she returned was her handbag. And the food from handbag slaps."

@talina8407 mentioned:

"Thinking of the kids back home. Only moms will understand."

@mthome759 noted:

"Sikhule kanjalo best mom ever."

@kabelok55 added:

"I respect such ladies for not go nyokotla bale one forgetting about kids."

