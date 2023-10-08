A protective dad made his daughter sign a "no boyfriend" contract and the video grabbed people's attention

The unusual contract only had only clause stating the little girl could only start dating in the year 2084

The TikTok video of the father and daughter duo had viewers amused protesting about the validity of the contract

A father made his daughter sign a contract. Image: @lungelo_ndimande

Move over, prenups! There's a new contract in town, and it's got the dating internet buzzing.

A protective dad decided to put his foot down when it comes to his daughter's dating life. But instead of just giving her a stern talk, he went full legal eagle on her.

Unbelievable no boyfriend contract

He made the poor little girl sign a contract stating she couldn't date until the year 2084. That's like, six decades from now!

Naturally, the whole spectacle was posted on TikTok by @lungelo_ndimande, where nothing goes unnoticed.

Father and daughter duo go viral

As the dad presented this dating ban to his toddler, viewers couldn't help but laugh at the ridiculousness of it all.

The adorable TikTok video racked up over a million views in a single day.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users amused by dad's antics

Mzansi people cracked jokes about the toddler being "under duress" as she signed away her love life.

Check out some of the comments below:

@nhlanhlanqoko said:

"Binding contract futhi."

@sbu_sokhela mentioned:

"This contract was signed under duress so it's null and void."

@nthabii503 noted:

"Hai hai, I object. No lawyer was present and she was forced to sign."

@love_qiniso posted:

"This was signed under duress."

@mongezimfingwana wrote:

"There are many irregularities in this contract."

@priest1213 shared:

"My daughter's definitely signing this one."

@mmewateng0 commented:

"She did not sign voluntarily. You forced her by holding her hand no deal Baba."

@phiwekpd2cz suggested:

"We need to review this contract after 10 years."

