Musician Amanda looked 'decent' in her yellow dress on the Tribute To Women stage

A clip of the Amazulu hitmaker was posted by a Twitter user online, which went viral quickly

Netizens and supporters of the singer tweeted sharing their honest opinions

Amanda Black looked amazing in her yellow dress on stage. Image: @amandablacksa

Amanda Black is the girl she thinks she is. The singer-songwriter has been the talk of town for quite some time right now, and it was all because of the negative trolls she has been getting.

Amanda Black redeems herself

The Amazulu star found herself at the centre of controversy lately and has been headlining the trending lists because of a video which was taken of her at a festival in Maseru looking rather 'inappropriate', which left Mzansi shocked.

But luckily, her fellow colleague, Emtee, had her back and defended her from all the trolls, now Amanda Black has redeemed herself from all the trolls and blasting she has been getting online for the past few weeks.

Amanda rocked the Tribute to Women festival stage with a sizzling yellow summer dress, which was captured on a video that was posted by an X user @UMntuNgabantu, and she captioned the clip:

"This is Amanda black moving the crowd and wearing 'decent', but it won't trend. We've conditioned our minds to enjoy negativity."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens share their opinion on Amanda's trending video

Shortly after the user posted the clip, social media users flooded her comment section, sharing their own opinions and views regarding the content shared:

@Excellentmajola wrote:

"Konje anikhuzwa Nina bantwana bamanje."

@Alejand96055280 explained:

"Oh! Now she is not in Lesotho and ppl paid well."

@dah_afrika said:

"I get what you are trying to say, but It's not trending because it's normal. It's outstanding or abnormal things trend."

@JohannesNdlang1 responded:

"Next time she must dress properly."

@Moeletsi_Lets wrote:

"Should a fish trend for swimming as well?"

@zazaz457 replied:

"We thrive on negativity and people's downfall. That is just what we have become."

@neothako responded:

"No dear, we can’t applaud a fish for swimming…we have conditioned our mind with perfectionism that when we see mediocre, we make noise."

@Mbilination wrote:

"It's normal, hence not trending."

