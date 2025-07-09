European side, AS Roma, have snapped up a South African wonderkid after impressing them in a recent underage tournament

The nine-year-old talent has reportedly signed a seven years contract with the Italian Serie A giants

The South African youngsters' move to Italy sparked reactions from netizens on social media

South African wonderkid Ikenna Tladi has secured a seven-year deal with European powerhouse AS Roma as he continues his football journey outside Mzansi.

The 9-year-old, who is from Wolmaransstad, South Africa, has made major headlines in the media space after sealing the mouthwatering deal with Italian Serie A giants.

The youngster's early journey has been inspiring as he moves from the local pitches in SA to play alongside other exciting, talented young footballers in Italy.

How AS Roma snapped up Tladi

Tladi first gained the attention of top clubs in Europe when a video of him showcasing his football skills went viral on the social media platform, YouTube.

The youngster was training with home side Old Eds FC in Johannesburg before being snapped up by AS Roma, and repaid the Italian side's faith in him with a beautiful performance in his first tournament.

He won the Player of the Tournament with Roma’s U10 team, which later earned him a permanent move to the European giants, and he will continue to train with the club's academy and have the opportunity to be promoted to the first team in the future.

The news about Tladi about his deal with comes after Bafana Bafana star Ime Okon joined Hannover 96 and Camden Schaper reportedly signed for Chelsea for a record fee.

Nigerians and South Africans over Tladi's deal

Tladi comes with a lot of excitement from South African football fans on social media as they were happy that another football talent from the country is making it big on the global stage.

It also sparked debate from Nigerians online due to the youngster's first name 'Ikenna' which is off Igbo descent.

Reactions as Tladi signs 7-year deal with Roma

miyandachoombe said:

"👏👏👏🙌mzansi to the world...."

vinnidavin shared:

"I lived in the same building with this kid, his father was so passionate about football, glad to see him succeed."

thatohatsip wrote:

"The future of bafana bafana looks great😍"

Nnamdi🍀 argued:

"IKENNA is an Igbo name."

aj_millz implied:

"We don't have Ikenna here in South Africa."

wonboss123 explained:

"Black power -father is Nigeria Igbo tribe and mother is South Africa. Black power ❤️ this Nigeria our son we are proud."

diski_king_07 added:

"WoW!! Please wake me up if I’m dreaming, without a doubt my Boy is going far⚽️💯. All the best to him and may God protect him 🙌"

MamaJoy Chauke reacted:

"Congratulations my boy Ikenna Tladi May the good Lord protect you ,, and make more impact on football ,,, I watched you play ,,, U6 U7 U8 you are the best Popi Tladi is a mother of Ikenna and GoodLuck ,, I know all his Parents ,,,, I saw him play ,,, let him play Ngani yaam."

MothoWaModimo7 commented:

"My 11yr old son better not see this because I’ve been getting asked when am I taking him to trials & in reality soccer is loved but it’s not our strength this side. Just note: I’m an honest & supportive parent & don’t like misleading anyone especially my kids.congrats to the boy."

wacongoforever said:

"Bra give credit where it's due. Nigerians and Cameroonians like to claim everything as theirs the ones do it in English and the Latter in French 😂😂😂😂😂😂 guys please, we have enough now."

