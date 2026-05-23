Themba Zwane has transformed himself from an amateur football prospect into one of South Africa's wealthiest and most respected footballers

The Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star enjoys the rewards of a glittering career through luxury assets, endorsements and business ventures

With retirement on the horizon, Themba Zwane's financial success and lasting legacy continue to attract attention from football fans across the country

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Mamelodi Sundowns veteran midfielder Themba Zwane is regarded as one of the finest footballers to emerge from South Africa.

With his career approaching its twilight years, very few players at the club and international level can match his achievements and influence on the game.

The former PSL Footballer of the Season joined Mamelodi Sundowns from amateur football and has been a revelation for the club. Zwane spent a season on loan at Mpumalanga Black Aces before returning to establish himself as a key figure in the Sundowns first team. He has scored more than 40 goals in the PSL, won numerous individual accolades, and is the reigning PSL Midfielder of the Season.

The attacking midfielder has earned 53 caps for Bafana Bafana and scored 12 goals for the national team. There is a strong possibility that he will be part of the squad representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup in North America after being named in Hugo Broos' 32-man provisional squad.

Themba Zwane's estimated net worth

The 37-year-old could retire in the near future, with his contract at the reigning Betway Premiership champions set to expire at the end of June 2026. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at £300,000, which is approximately R6.8 million. He has also won a record nine Premiership titles with Masandawana.

Zwane has built his wealth through a combination of his long-term salary at Sundowns, endorsement deals, and bonuses earned from domestic and continental success. His most lucrative sponsorship agreement is believed to be with sportswear giant PUMA. He has also served as a brand ambassador for Lexus and Volkswagen.

The midfielder has further expanded his commercial portfolio through a partnership with HONOR, helping to promote the HONOR X9c smartphone.

His estimated net worth is believed to be around R26 million, placing him among the wealthiest footballers in South Africa. His fortune has been accumulated through football earnings, endorsement deals, property investments, and other business interests developed during his lengthy professional career.

Themba Zwane's cars, properties and lifestyle

Zwane is known for enjoying the rewards of his successful career while maintaining a relatively private lifestyle. Reports suggest he earns between R250,000 and R500,000 per month, depending on the structure of his contract and performance-related incentives.

The Sundowns star owns several luxury vehicles and has invested in property over the years. His car collection reportedly includes a Mercedes-Benz C63 S Automatic, a VW Golf 7 GTI, a BMW 320i, and a Lexus UX.

He has also been spotted driving many high-end vehicles, including a BMW X7 valued at around R2.1 million and a Lexus GS, which is estimated to be worth between R350,000 and R500,000. These purchases reflect the comfortable lifestyle he has built after more than a decade at the top of South African football.

Despite his success on the pitch, Zwane is not known for being overly flashy. Instead, he has focused on creating long-term financial stability through investments and responsible wealth management.

Away from football, the veteran midfielder has also established the Themba Zwane Foundation, an initiative aimed at making a positive impact in communities and supporting those in need. His work on and off the field has helped cement his status as one of South African football's most respected figures.

Source: Briefly News