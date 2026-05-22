CANAL+ and PSL have moved to reinforce their long-standing broadcast partnership following high-level talks aimed at deepening cooperation in South African football coverage

The discussions centred on the growing value of the Betway Premiership as a major entertainment product, with both parties focusing on expanding reach

The meeting also highlighted CANAL+’s broader commitment to local sport through MultiChoice, with football and other major competitions

The relationship between the Betway Premiership and CANAL+ has entered a renewed phase, building on a partnership that dates back to 2007. MultiChoice has played a key role in the growth of South African football over the years, with broadcast coverage helping expand the league’s reach and visibility.

CANAL+ and PSL Strengthen Partnership as MultiChoice Backing Reinforces South African Football

Source: Facebook

Following CANAL+’s acquisition of the MultiChoice Group, the partnership has been further reinforced. As part of CANAL+’s long-term strategy to strengthen local content, including sport, executives from the global entertainment group recently met with PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza.

Dr Khoza speaks on the league structure

Dr Khoza said the structure of the league means every fixture influences others, with results shaping what follows across the season.

He described a “cascading effect” that sustains a continuous national conversation, cutting across communities, age groups and regions. He added that the PSL has evolved beyond fixtures into a cultural platform where stories unfold, identities are expressed, and shared moments are experienced.

Khoza stressed the PSL’s responsibility to present that platform with consistency and care.

He pointed to CANAL+’s role in delivering content at scale, saying it helps extend the league’s reach nationwide. Together, he said, the PSL and CANAL+ form a system that makes the competition widely accessible while keeping it engaging.

He also noted that supporters follow the league closely, tracking results and interpreting how each match impacts the title race and other outcomes as the season unfolds.

CANAL+ and PSL Strengthen Partnership as MultiChoice Backing Reinforces South African Football

Source: Facebook

CANAL+ sports strategy and expanded DStv coverage

CANAL+ Director for Sports Content in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa, Rendani Ramovha, said the PSL remains one of the group’s key partners, adding that the meeting helped strengthen ties between both parties for the long term.

He said the formation of CANAL+ alongside MultiChoice has placed strong emphasis on local content, with South African football at the centre of viewing demand on DStv and SuperSport.

Ramovha described the PSL as a competition that carries significance beyond the pitch, highlighting the emotional and financial commitment from supporters across the continent. He added that the engagement also recognised the league’s global standing, while using the partnership to improve broadcasting standards and enhance the viewing experience.

Football fans will also be able to watch the upcoming FIFA World Cup on DStv. Springbok supporters will continue to have access to rugby coverage after SA Rugby renewed its partnership with SuperSport.

In South Africa, SuperSport channels are supplied by CANAL+ Africa to MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd, which provides the DStv service to subscribers.

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Source: Briefly News