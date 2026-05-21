Welsh rugby is in mourning following the death of former Wales and British & Irish Lions centre Arthur Lewis, who has passed away at the age of 84.

Lewis began his rugby journey with Crumlin RFC before establishing himself as a standout player for Ebbw Vale during one of the club’s most successful eras in Welsh rugby.

He formed a celebrated midfield partnership with the late Wales and Lions icon John Dawes, earning widespread admiration for their combination in the centres.

The talented back earned his first cap for Wales in the 1970 Five Nations clash against France and later played a key role in the famous Welsh side that secured the Grand Slam in 1971.

That same year, Lewis was selected for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia and New Zealand. Although he did not win a Test cap, he featured 10 times during the tour.

Across his international career, Lewis represented Wales on 11 occasions and scored his lone try against England during the 1973 Five Nations Championship.

He also captained Wales three times, recording two victories and one defeat as skipper.

Former Newport, Wales and Lions centre Gareth Evans paid tribute to Lewis, describing him as a “magnificent and classy centre” as well as “a super bloke”. Evans praised his ability to draw defenders before creating opportunities for teammates out wide.

Ebbw Vale expressed deep sadness over the passing of one of its greatest figures, hailing Lewis as a “club legend” and “a once-in-a-generation player worthy of being called a Man of Steel”.

Meanwhile, Dragons labelled him “a true Man of Gwent”, while Crumlin RFC remembered Lewis as a beloved legend whose absence will be felt by many.

Source: Briefly News