Australian rugby is mourning the loss of one of its respected former Wallabies stars, who also made a major impact off the field

The former Test winger built a remarkable legacy in rugby, coaching and sports science over several decades

Emotional tributes have poured in from former players, colleagues and fans who described him as a mentor, a gentleman and an icon of the game

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An Australian rugby legend, Alan Morton, has been remembered as a rugby great after his death on Friday, 15 May 2026, at the age of 93.

Alan Morton was an Australian rugby legend. Image: Fairfax Media

Source: Getty Images

Morton played for the Wallabies and earned 11 Test caps before going on to play for UWA Rugby from 1969 to 1980, where he won an A Grade Premiership in 1973.

He impressed selectors so much that he earned Wallaby Test selection later that year against the New Zealand All Blacks. Alan represented Australia in 11 Tests between 1957 and 1959, scoring nine tries. His Wallaby number was 422.

He toured the United Kingdom, Ireland and France with the Australian rugby team in 1957-58, but played only one Test on that tour against France because of injury. He also toured New Zealand with the Wallabies in 1958, scoring a match-winning try in the second Test in Christchurch.

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Australia rugby legend Alan Morton with his family. Image: UWARUGBY

Source: Facebook

Alan Morton honoured for rugby contributions

He later moved into coaching in 1970 when he took charge of the Western Australian Rugby team in interstate and international matches. He also served as President of the WA Schools Rugby Union.

Morton was one of the oldest players to represent the state when, on 14 June 1970, at the age of 35 years and 277 days, he played on the wing against New Zealand at Perry Lakes Stadium.

The legendary rugby star was honoured by the Australian government in 2000 with the Australian Sports Medal for services to Rugby Union. He also received the Centenary Medal in 2003 for his contribution to the development of sports science in Australia.

In 2001, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his contribution to sports science, especially the effects of physical training on the cardio-respiratory system.

As seen in the post below on X.

Rugby fans pay tribute to Morton

He has since been remembered as an icon of rugby.

Adrian Goh wrote:

“Condolences to Pete, Nic and Cindy and all their families. The man is a legend in all aspects of rugby across the state, country and world. Randwick will miss him, too. Too much to learn from him, never enough time. Every night after training, after every game, Alan welcomed me into his home. A gentleman. Love the man.”

Hugh Pinnington said:

“Prof Morts was a great friend, academic colleague and mentor. He was always interested in what I was doing and how I was going. A true legend, supporter and member of the UWA Rugby Club. The hill will not be the same without him there.”

Tony Sol added:

“One of the first guys I met when I joined the club in the 80s. Such a nice bloke who always had great advice. I’ll never forget a Horribles game on Reilly when mate Ted, who was the fastest man in fourth grade, thought he was going to run around him on the wing, and it turned out nothing like that. He helped when we needed coaching at the juniors when asked. Such a sad day.”

Mick Colliss also shared a tribute:

“Tremendously sad news. He got me to Perth to study and play at UWA. He had so many rugby references in his lectures, including photos of himself, that went over the heads of most other students. I will forever hear his voice from the sideline yelling, ‘Give the ball to Hamish!’ Condolences and love to all the family, especially Pete, Nic and Cindy.”

It is another sad loss for the rugby world following the recent passing of former rugby player Russell Nelson, as well as the death of a Scottish rugby icon.

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Source: Briefly News