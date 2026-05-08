South African cricket and rugby communities are mourning the passing of former administrator and dual-sport figure

Dakin is being remembered for his influential role in shaping and leading cricket structures in South Africa, including key leadership positions

Tributes have poured in from cricket officials who credit him with helping drive unity, transformation, and the long-term growth of the game

The cricket and rugby community is mourning the death of cricket legend Geoff Dakin, who passed away at the age of 90 on Monday, 4 May 2026.

SA cricket legend Geoff Dakin passed away on Monday 4 May 2026. Image:@cricketsa

Source: Twitter

Dakin is remembered as a distinguished administrator whose lifelong association with the game helped shape its development. He began his involvement in cricket with Eastern Province Cricket and played at an early age before moving into leadership roles.

Geoff Dakin's rise in SA cricket

He later became chairman of Old Grey Cricket Club and subsequently chaired the Eastern Province Cricket (EPC) board. He played a key role in strengthening governance and growing the game at provincial level until the 2000s. In 1991, Dakin was elected as the first chairman of the United Cricket Board (UCB) following the unification of South African cricket. He also played rugby for Eastern Province.

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As a player, Dakin was a right-handed batter and a right-arm fast-medium bowler. He played first-class cricket during the 1950s and 1960s, representing Eastern Province in 59 matches. During his career, he scored more than 2,000 runs and took 27 wickets, with a best bowling figure of 4/28.

Tributes have been pouring from the cricket world after the death of Geoff Dakin. Image: @cricketsa

Source: Twitter

Tributes pour in for Dakin

Cricket South Africa (CSA) President Rihan Richards described Dakin as a visionary leader whose contribution to the unification and transformation of South African cricket would not be forgotten. He said Dakin’s courage, integrity, and commitment to building a non-racial and inclusive game helped lay the foundation for the progress seen today. Richards also extended condolences to Dakin’s family and loved ones.

Eastern Province Cricket President Donovan May said the cricket community had been privileged to have Dakin lead efforts towards a unified, non-racial game, a process that helped South Africa grow into a competitive force in international cricket.

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Dakin is expected to be laid to rest on Friday, 15 May.

In February, South African cricket also lost former batsman Grant Rowley on Friday, 13 February 2026, at the age of 47. Rowley, who played for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins, was a respected figure in domestic cricket.

The year 2025 was also marked by tragedy in the cricket world. In November, a former English cricket and rugby player passed away at the age of 87, while Australian cricket was shaken when a 17-year-old died during a training session in Ferntree Gully, Melbourne, on 28 October 2025, after being struck by a ball.

Luxury lodge owned by England cricket legend

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa-born international cricket legend Kevin Pietersen, who once played domestic cricket in South Africa before switching allegiance to the England national team, co-owns a luxurious five-star safari lodge located near the Kruger National Park.

The property, Umganu Lodge, is situated at Elephant Point on the border of the national park

Source: Briefly News