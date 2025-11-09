The Rugby and the Cricket community have been thrown into mourning after the announcement of the passing of Richard Sharp OBE.

On September 9, 1938, the English rugby icon was born in Bengaluru, which was previously known as Bengalore in India, but spent his childhood in the Southwest of England after returning to the United Kingdom.

He had his formal education in the UK while attending Montpelier School and Blundell’s School in Devon before attending Balliol College, Oxford.

At Balliol, Sharp earned three rugby Blues between 1958 and 1961. He began his club career at Redruth in Cornwall and represented the county side 28 times between 1957 and 1966. He later had stints with Wasps and Bristol, and also played for the Barbarians and the Royal Navy.

Sharp's death is followed by the recent passing of South African rugby player Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

CRFU Chair paid tribute to Sharp

Beyond rugby, Sharp showcased his sporting versatility by representing Cornwall in the Minor Counties Cricket Championship from 1957 to 1970. His contributions to the sport reflected the same competitive spirit that defined his rugby career.

Interestingly, Sharp also left a mark on popular culture; he inspired the name of Bernard Cornwell’s fictional hero, Richard Sharpe, famously portrayed by Sean Bean in the acclaimed television series.

CRFU Chair Steve Murley paid tribute to Richard Sharp, describing him as a man who will be remembered not only for his remarkable sporting achievement, the tries he scored, the caps he earned, and the tours he undertook, but for the kind of person he was.

Murley highlighted Sharp’s quiet confidence, modesty, and unwavering dedication to Cornwall and its sporting communities. He added that Sharp’s passing would be deeply mourned by his family, his many friends in both Cornish and English sport, and all those who admired him for his integrity as much as his talent. Murley extended heartfelt condolences to Sharp’s loved ones and the communities, rugby, cricket, and Cornwall, that he had enriched throughout his life.

Sharp's international career, facing Springboks

Sharp’s international career for England lasted for seven years, during which he made 14 appearances and was good enough to be handed the captaincy of his country.

According to report, he also featured in two British and Irish Lions Tests during the 1962 tour to South Africa, where he made a notable impact by scoring 45 points across 11 matches.

Remarkably, the talented fly-half began and ended that campaign with a try, cementing his reputation as a key playmaker on the tour.

Source: Briefly News