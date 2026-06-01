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Benhard Janse van Rensburg's Father Explains Why Former Junior Springboks Star Chose England
Rugby

Benhard Janse van Rensburg's Father Explains Why Former Junior Springboks Star Chose England

by  Ncube Harrison
3 min read
  • Former South African age-group international Benhard Janse van Rensburg is on the verge of achieving a lifelong dream on the Test stage with England
  • The Bristol Bears midfielder's international allegiance continues to divide opinion among rugby fans in both South Africa and England
  • A close family member has weighed in on the debate, offering fresh insight into the motivations behind the player's headline-grabbing decision

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As the decision by former Junior Springboks star Benhard Janse van Rensburg to represent England continues to spark debate in South Africa, his father has explained the reasoning behind his son's career choice.

Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Bristol Bears, England
Benhard Janse van Rensburg of Bristol Bears runs with the ball during the Gallagher PREM match between Bristol Bears and Bath Rugby. Image: David Rogers
Source: Getty Images

The 29-year-old was recently included in England's training squad ahead of the upcoming international season and is in line to make his Test debut against Fiji on 11 July.

Janse van Rensburg will not be eligible to face the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 4 July. However, he could feature in a non-cap match against a France XV in Vannes on 19 June. The Bristol Bears centre qualifies for England through residency after spending five years in the country following his move to London Irish.

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England also required special dispensation from World Rugby to consider him for selection. Janse van Rensburg made a 21-minute appearance off the bench for the South Africa Under-20 side in 2016, which initially tied him to South Africa under previous eligibility regulations.

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The Rugby Football Union successfully argued that such a brief appearance should not prevent him from qualifying for England on residency grounds.

Benhard Janse van Rensburg's father explains the England decision

Janse van Rensburg's father, Gerhard, addressed the issue in an interview with Rapport, dismissing suggestions that his son turned to England after failing to earn Springbok selection.

"He wants to play for England. He committed himself to England," said Gerhard.
"When Steve Borthwick called him and said, 'I want to invite you to a training camp,' and asked if he was committed, Benhard said: 'Coach, if you invite me, I am committed.'
"It's not about him not liking South Africa or being angry with South Africa. That's not the case at all. He found opportunities over there."
Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Bristol Bear, Bath, England
Bristol Bears' Benhard Janse van Rensburg during the Gallagher PREM match between Bristol Bears and Bath Rugby at Ashton Gate on May 29, 2026, in Bristol, England. Image: Bob Bradford
Source: Getty Images

Former Junior Springbok star earns support despite criticism

Gerhard added that his son has embraced life in England and overcome numerous setbacks throughout his rugby journey.

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"He always says, 'Dad, don't worry. What doesn't kill you makes you great.' If a guy has that mindset, it helps a lot."

Several figures within English rugby have voiced their dissatisfaction with the selection of the Bristol Bears star. However, Borthwick has backed his decision to include the South African-born centre.

Watch the video below:

Janse van Rensburg has also strengthened his case for selection with a string of impressive performances for Bristol, including a standout display against Bath. Former Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff has also publicly supported Janse van Rensburg's ambitions to represent England.

Kolisi ready to compete for Springboks place

Briefly News earlier reported that Siya Kolisi is prepared to fight for his place in the Springboks squad ahead of the 2026 season.

The Boks captain is aware of the competition in the South African national team with the 2027 Rugby World Cup also approaching.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ncube Harrison avatar

Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.

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