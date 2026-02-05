Siya Kolisi may wear the Springbok captain’s armband, but he is under no illusions that past success will count for little as the reigning world champions prepare for an intense 2026 campaign on the road to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The skipper has admitted that competition among South Africa’s loose forwards is heating up, with several players delivering standout performances across the various tournaments currently underway.

It has also been confirmed that Kolisi will soon swap Durban for Cape Town once again, returning to rugby beneath Table Mountain after spending a productive spell with the Sharks at Kings Park.

With South African franchises enjoying a two-week pause in the URC due to the start of the Six Nations, Kolisi welcomed the opportunity to recharge. The respite will be brief, however, as he returns to Sharks duty for a pair of domestic clashes in Gauteng, determined to keep his place at flank in the national squad.

The Springboks face a demanding schedule of 13 Tests this year, and Kolisi is keen to ensure he is physically and mentally ready. Although it is improbable that Rassie Erasmus will select him for every match, the captain is expected to play a key role in the July curtain-raiser against England at Ellis Park in the Nations Championship.

Later in the season, during August and September, Kolisi is set to lead South Africa in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry against New Zealand, with a four-Test series comprising three home fixtures and one encounter in the United States.

Off the field, Kolisi was introduced on Thursday as a brand ambassador for Pick n Pay and remains committed to motivating fans beyond rugby. Currently enjoying a short holiday in Cape Town, he is focused on spending quality time with loved ones before returning to full training.

“I’m hoping this break helps me recover so I can come back refreshed and ready to work hard,” Kolisi said. “I want to continue earning my place in the Springbok side.

“The battle among the loose forwards is intense right now. Everyone is performing well, which is great for the team because nobody can afford to relax. There are so many players having outstanding seasons, so the pressure is always on — but I’m embracing that challenge.

“This year is massive for us as a group. It’s probably one of the toughest schedules we’ve faced. We know exactly what lies ahead. The opening three Tests are part of the Nations Championship, followed by the series against the All Blacks, and then three overseas matches that also count towards the title.

“The Championship adds an extra edge to the season and gives us something special to aim for. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Source: Briefly News