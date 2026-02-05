Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze has shed light on the controversial call to leave in-form winger Glody Lilepo out of the starting line-up during Wednesday evening’s Nedbank Cup defeat to Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Chiefs’ hopes of retaining the trophy came to an abrupt end at the DHL Stadium, where they were beaten 2–1 by a well-organised Stellenbosch side coached by Gavin Hunt. The result eliminated the Soweto outfit at the Round of 32 stage, forcing the club to confront another frustrating cup exit marked by a slow and costly opening spell.

Stellenbosch seized the initiative early on. Ibraheem Jabaar opened the scoring from the penalty spot just 10 minutes into the match, before Devin Titus doubled the advantage with a composed finish in the 23rd minute.

Amakhosi responded after the interval, showing renewed urgency when Flávio Da Silva converted a penalty in the 56th minute. However, despite increased pressure, Chiefs were unable to find an equaliser and the fightback fizzled out.

Lilepo’s omission from the starting XI quickly became a talking point among supporters. The 28-year-old winger had arrived in Cape Town in red-hot form, having scored eye-catching goals in back-to-back matches against Marumo Gallants and Zesco United.

This season, the Congolese attacker has contributed five goals in 21 appearances across all competitions for the Glamour Boys.

Kaze on decision to bench Lilepo

Addressing the decision after the match, Kaze dismissed suggestions of a tactical snub, stressing that the call was driven by workload management and physical data.

The Chiefs co-coach also maintained that the players chosen to start were fully equipped to deliver a positive result.

“It’s about rotation,” Kaze explained. “When you look at the minutes played, the distance covered, and the travelling involved, the data makes it clear that rotation is necessary.”

“Those who started are Kaizer Chiefs players, and they have to be ready for these occasions. If you wear this badge, you must be able to compete against teams like Stellenbosch. The players gave everything, and now we move on and focus on what’s next.”

With their Nedbank Cup campaign concluded, Chiefs will turn their attention to continental football, preparing to face Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium. The technical team now faces the challenge of restoring confidence while ensuring that squad rotation delivers better balance and results as they chase progression to the knockout rounds.

As for Lilepo, his lively cameo from the bench reinforced his importance, and he is widely expected to reclaim a starting role as Amakhosi look to sharpen their attacking edge in the upcoming fixture.

Source: Briefly News