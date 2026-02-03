Relebohile Mofokeng has come out to reflect on his new role under Abdeslam Ouaddou at Orlando Pirates in the second half of the season

The South African international has been deployed in a new position from his widely known role as a winger in recent games for the Buccaneers

The Bafana Bafana star scored in the Sea Robbers' back-to-back wins in the Betway Premiership against Magesi FC and AmaZulu FC

Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng has opened up that operating in the No.10 position brings out the best in his game, allowing him greater freedom and more opportunities to influence play after his display during the Buccaneers' win over AmaZulu FC on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

The dynamic forward found the net and claimed his second successive Man of the Match award as the Buccaneers dethroned Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the Betway Premiership, opening a three-point gap at the top.

Mofokeng, 21, broke the deadlock in the 16th minute and was instrumental in the second goal, which came after the ball struck the crossbar, then deflected off Darren Johnson and over the line.

Mofokeng reflects on new role at Pirates

Reflecting on his performance in a post-match interview with SuperSport TV, the youngster explained why he prefers a central role over being deployed out wide.

He noted that playing on the flank limits his movement, whereas the No.10 position offers more space to express himself and consistently create scoring chances, making it a more natural fit for his style of play.

The Bafana Bafana star was also deployed in the same role when the Soweto giants defeated Magesi FC on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Ouaddou hails Mofokeng after his performance

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says Relebohile Mofokeng has all the qualities required to thrive as a modern No.10, following the teenager’s standout display against AmaZulu on Tuesday evening.

Speaking during his post-match press briefing, Ouaddou was asked whether Mofokeng’s long-term role should be in a central attacking position rather than out wide.

Ouaddou explained that a coach’s first responsibility is to assess the individual profiles, strengths and skill sets of players, before aligning them with the team’s playing philosophy.

He added that it became clear very quickly that Mofokeng is well suited to operating centrally due to his game awareness, ability to scan his surroundings and technical sharpness when receiving the ball under pressure.

According to Ouaddou, modern football places a premium on players who can read the game early and make decisions before the ball arrives, describing this trait as a key requirement of today’s attacking midfielders. He said Orlando Pirates are fortunate to have a player with those attributes.

The coach also suggested that deploying Mofokeng on the wing could limit his influence, as the touchline restricts his options. In contrast, playing through the middle gives him full freedom, with passing and movement possibilities in all directions rather than being confined to one side of the pitch.

Source: Briefly News