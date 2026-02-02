Springboks leadership has reacted publicly as one of the national team’s forwards awaits a long-delayed disciplinary hearing

The case has drawn attention due to the player’s rapid rise and growing role within the South African setup

Coaching staff have stressed their support while distancing themselves from the independent legal process

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has conceded that he is anxious as prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye prepares to face a long-awaited hearing after returning an adverse analytical finding during a drug test last year.

Ntlabakanye, who has earned three Test caps for South Africa since making his international debut against Italy in Gqeberha in 2025, was temporarily sidelined during last season’s Rugby Championship following the result. However, he was not provisionally suspended and has continued playing while contesting the finding.

The hearing was initially scheduled for December 2025 but was postponed due to logistical challenges and the availability of expert witnesses. According to reports, the matter has now been rescheduled for the final week of March, with both the player’s legal team and the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport still gathering expert opinions.

Speaking to reporters, Erasmus said the situation has been unsettling, particularly because of his personal knowledge of the player’s work ethic. He explained that while the Springboks' coaching staff have no involvement in the process, they remain emotionally invested in the outcome.

Erasmus backs Springboks prop’s character

Erasmus praised Ntlabakanye’s commitment and dedication, saying the tighthead prop had put in extraordinary effort to improve his conditioning and overall game. The 26-year-old has been widely recognised as one of the most improved players in the national setup after shedding significant weight through intensive training under scrum coach Daan Human.

The Springboks boss said he struggled to reconcile the test result with what he had witnessed on the training field. He stated that Ntlabakanye had worked relentlessly and had never given him reason to doubt his professionalism or integrity.

Erasmus added that while he was careful not to pass judgment or interfere in a process handled independently, his personal belief was that the player did not knowingly do anything wrong. He emphasised that the coaching staff would continue to support Ntlabakanye in every appropriate way while respecting the formal procedures.

Erasmus excludes Ntlabakanye from the squad

Erasmus previously addressed Asenathi Ntlabakanye’s exclusion from the squad that travelled to New Zealand in September.

Separately, back in June, Erasmus had commented on the player’s significant weight loss, which at the time was attributed to the rigorous training at the Springboks camp. Later investigations, however, suggested that the weight change may have been drug-induced.

The Springboks coach concluded by expressing hope that the hearing would bring clarity and fairness, noting that he simply wanted the correct outcome to emerge once all the facts had been fully examined.

The 26-year-old was formally charged on 9 September 2025 for using Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), a non-specified performance-enhancing substance. According to Daily Maverick, Ntlabakanye declared the drug on his medical form.

This case is separate from the one publicly announced by SA Rugby (SARU) last month. On 24 August 2025, SARU confirmed that Ntlabakanye had committed an anti-doping violation involving a different substance that was not performance-enhancing and had been prescribed earlier this year for legitimate medical reasons under specialist supervision.

