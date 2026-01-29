Former Springboks legend Steven Kitshoff believes Ardie Savea would not have lasted long in the South African setup had he openly confronted head coach Rassie Erasmus.

Kitshoff was reacting to reports from New Zealand suggesting Savea played a significant role in an internal revolt against Scott Robertson, a situation that allegedly contributed to the All Blacks coach being dismissed in early January.

The retired prop, who ended his playing career last year after suffering a serious neck injury, said on the GameTime podcast that any form of player insubordination would be dealt with swiftly in the Springbok camp, where team values always outweigh individual status.

According to Kitshoff, Erasmus would not hesitate to drop a player who undermines the environment, regardless of reputation. He stressed that South Africa prioritises selecting players who fit the culture, not simply those with the biggest names.

Kitshoff added that Savea’s reported stance was misguided, questioning whether any player should put themselves above the collective by issuing ultimatums. While he admitted his reaction was based on what he had read, he said the situation left a bitter taste.

That said, Kitshoff conceded that the full details of the All Blacks saga may not be publicly known and that media reports do not always capture the entire story. From a player’s perspective, he noted, selection comes with responsibility and a clear role to fulfil.

Like many rugby followers outside New Zealand, Kitshoff also feels New Zealand Rugby may have acted too quickly by removing Robertson with less than two years to go before the World Cup in Australia.

He believes the coach would have responded positively this season and worked to redirect the All Blacks’ fortunes. In his view, the moment instead called for leadership from senior players.

Kitshoff suggested Savea could have taken accountability for the team’s struggles and committed himself to helping restore standards. He said that kind of ownership would have earned his respect, adding that the absence of it was what disappointed him most.

