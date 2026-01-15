New Zealand Rugby has cut ties with head coach Scott Robertson in a move that reshapes the All Blacks’ World Cup pathway

The decision follows a bruising internal assessment of the team’s direction and culture, with questions raised about leadership cohesion

Attention now shifts to who will take charge of a demanding 2026 campaign packed with heavyweight fixtures, including an extended Springboks tour

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

New Zealand Rugby has taken the drastic decision to part ways with All Blacks head coach Scott “Razor” Robertson, confirming his dismissal on Thursday following a bruising performance review and growing speculation about internal unrest.

The call comes less than two years before the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, with the national union deeming the mid-cycle point the moment to reset. Robertson, 51, exits with a record of 20 wins from 27 Tests, solid on paper, but not enough to satisfy New Zealand’s benchmarks for global dominance.

Senior figures inside the All Blacks set-up reportedly voiced frustration during the 2025 season, while suggestions emerged that star loose forward Ardie Savea was considering walking away from the set-up if changes weren’t made.

NZ Rugby eyes fresh direction

NZ Rugby chair David Kirk said that the organisation had reached a mutual agreement with Robertson, stressing the need to position the All Blacks for success in 2027.

“We’ve taken an extensive look at the team’s progress on and off the field,” Kirk said in a statement, adding that both parties believed it was “in the best interests of the team” for Robertson to step aside.

Robertson admitted the decision was painful but maintained pride in what had been built during his spell in charge.

“Coaching the All Blacks has been the honour of my life,” he said, adding that he believed the next generation had been well ushered into Test rugby and that the squad depth had improved.

Robertson took over in January 2024 on a deal through to 2027, arriving with huge hype after leading the Crusaders to seven consecutive Super Rugby titles and becoming a fan favourite for his forward-thinking style – and his trademark post-victory break-dance celebrations.

However, the transition to Test rugby proved turbulent. Assistant coaches Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland resigned within two years, citing differences with Robertson, while a public dispute about authority within the coaching structure only fuelled talk of dysfunction.

All Blacks 2026 packed schedule

Otago Highlanders boss Jamie Joseph, a former Japan coach, has been tipped as a leading contender to take over, while former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has also been linked.

The new coach will inherit a demanding 2026 Test calendar including home Nations Cup fixtures against France, Italy and Ireland, plus an eight-match tour of South Africa featuring four Tests against the Springboks. The All Blacks will also contest the Bledisloe Cup against Australia before heading to Europe for further Nations Cup assignments in November.

The firing marks one of the most dramatic coaching shifts in modern All Blacks history and signals NZ Rugby’s determination to avoid another stalled World Cup cycle.

Source: Briefly News