Percy Montgomery set South African rugby records, becoming the first Springbok to reach 100 test caps and the nation’s top point scorer

From World Cup glory to post-retirement success, Montgomery has built a career in media, coaching, business, and charitable work

The Springboks’ Greatest Rivalry tour gets his attention, as he shares warnings and insights ahead of the All Blacks clash

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks legend Percy Montgomery holds the honour of being the first South African to reach 100 test caps and is the country’s all-time top point scorer with 893 points.

Percy Montgomery in action during the Rugby World Cup 2007. Image: Popperfoto

Source: Getty Images

The fullback made his South African debut in 1997 in a match against the New Zealand All Blacks. He went on to earn 102 test caps for South Africa and was a key member of the 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning team, scoring critical points in the knockout stages.

Montgomery recently revisited one of the most challenging moments of his career, the six-month suspension he received in 2003 that forced him to miss the Rugby World Cup in Australia. The incident occurred during a Welsh Premiership clash between Newport and Swansea, now known as the Dragons and Ospreys.

He retired from international rugby in 2008, following the 2007 Rugby World Cup victory, and later ended his professional club rugby career in 2010 after his stint at Perpignan in France.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Montgomery's post-retirement ventures

Since retiring, Montgomery has been active as a rugby analyst and commentator for South African television and digital platforms. He provides insights during Super Rugby, Currie Cup, and Springbok matches, leveraging his extensive playing experience.

Montgomery is also involved in coaching and mentorship, developing young South African rugby talent from the grassroots level. He occasionally offers specialist coaching sessions for aspiring players.

In addition to his media and coaching work, Montgomery has ventured into business. He launched El Centurion 102 Tequila, a lifestyle brand linked to his personal brand, and has made property investments and other small business projects, although details remain private.

He also supports charitable initiatives, including rugby development and community programmes across South Africa, focusing on youth empowerment and using sport as a vehicle for social change.

Montgomery's reported net worth

According to People magazine, Percy Montgomery’s estimated net worth is approximately $12.6 million USD as of 2025. This figure reflects his long professional rugby career, domestic and international contracts, endorsements, business ventures, and brand value. While rugby players’ earnings from Montgomery’s era were substantial, they were not comparable to global sports such as football or basketball. Post-retirement ventures like his tequila brand and media work continue to contribute to his income.

Springbok legend Victor Matfield (R) warms up with Percy Montgomery during a South Africa IRB Rugby World Cup 2011 training session at Rugby League Park on September 9, 2011. Image: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Montgomery recently shared his views on the 2026 Springboks season. He issued a strong warning ahead of the historic Greatest Rivalry tour, where South Africa will face the New Zealand All Blacks.

Schalk Burger Jnr involved in the family business

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks legend Schalk Burger Jnr is involved in the family business, which is located in Wellington in the Western Cape, and is the primary business interest linked to the Burger family.

The property dates back to 1830 and was acquired in 1997, transforming into the modern estate that exists today.

Source: Briefly News