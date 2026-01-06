Percy Montgomery revisited the six-month ban in 2003 that forced him to miss the Rugby World Cup

Legendary Springboks fullback Percy Montgomery has revisited one of the most challenging moments of his career the six-month suspension he received in 2003 that forced him to miss the Rugby World Cup in Australia. The incident occurred during a Welsh Premiership clash between Newport and Swansea, now known as the Dragons and Ospreys.

Percy Montgomery Reflects on 2003 Six-Month Ban and Compares to Eben Etzebeth Incident

Referee Nigel Owens red-carded Montgomery after judging that he had pushed an assistant referee. Following the disciplinary hearing, Montgomery received a two-year ban, with 18 months suspended, and was fined £15,000 over R333,000 at today’s exchange rates.

Speaking on the Behind the Ruck podcast, Montgomery maintained his innocence. He claimed he had not intentionally pushed the referee, who slipped during wet playing conditions while wearing unsuitable footwear.

Montgomery said,

“We were playing in Newport against Swansea, and it was pouring. Stefan Terblanche was at full-back, and we were 18-nil up. Then one of our locks was red-carded, and suddenly it was 21-18. I went towards the referee while talking to another player, pointing at him. The referee slipped he was in takkies and I just walked off. At the time, I couldn’t understand how we could lose from 18-nil up. Cameras weren’t around like they are now.”

Montgomery added that while he regretted the outcome, respect for referees remains crucial.

“Whether the referee slipped or was pushed, you have to respect them. It’s a tough job, and there are huge grey areas. The best teams are the ones that adapt quickly.”

Eben Etzebeth’s eye-gouge and Montgomery’s perspective

Montgomery also weighed in on the recent suspension of Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth for eye-gouging Wales’ Alex Mann in November 2025. He suggested that Etzebeth was fortunate not to face a financial penalty alongside his ban.

“I think Eben was lucky,” Montgomery said.

“I received six months and a £15,000 fine. While I’d love to get that money back, it’s important to maintain respect for referees. The job they do is incredibly difficult, and every player must remember that.”

Eben Etzebeth squares up to Alex Mann of Wales during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Huw Fairclough

Montgomery’s reflection comes more than two decades after his own controversial ban, highlighting how disciplinary issues continue to spark debate in rugby.

