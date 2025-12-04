Springboks legends and former captains have spoken out about Eben Etzebeth’s controversial red card against Wales

Etzebeth faced the World Rugby Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, 2 December, but the verdict has been pushed back

The lock who is the most capped Springbok is staring at a potentially lengthy ban as officials debate the severity of his sanction

Springboks legend Schalk Burger has spoken out on the altercation between Eben Etzebeth and Welsh player Alex Mann during South Africa’s clash with Wales on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

The incident, which has continued to spark debate, resulted in Etzebeth receiving a red card, his first in a distinguished 140-Test career.

Eben Etzebeth clashes with Alex Mann of Wales, leading to him being shown a red card during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Fresh footage resurfaced, which indicated that Etzebeth had been provoked first by the Welsh player. Etzebeth appeared before the Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, 2 December, but his verdict has been delayed; he is now expected to learn the length of his suspension on Sunday, 7 December. The delay comes as the committee deliberates over how severe his ban should be.

Burger comments on Etzebeth’s red card

Speaking on The Verdict show, Burger, alongside former Springboks Jean de Villiers and Hanyani Shimange, reviewed the incident. Burger, who himself had been banned for eight weeks for an eye gouge during the 2009 British and Irish Lions series, admitted he was “probably the last to talk”, but shared his perspective on the events in Cardiff.

Burger acknowledged that discipline had been an issue during the end-of-year tour, with three straight red cards, two of which were controversial. However, he emphasised that Etzebeth’s red card was “a straight red.”

He noted that while it was unclear what happened between Etzebeth and Mann before the incident, still images could not capture the full context, and Etzebeth would need to explain his actions. Burger also highlighted the impact of Etzebeth’s absence on the Sharks as they prepared for the Investec Champions Cup, describing him as “a big loss,'' for the team.

Jean de Villiers added that a lot had happened before the clash, including an elbow on Etzebeth. He suggested that while Etzebeth likely did not act with deliberate intent, contact to the face area made the incident serious. Shimange said he would like to see what triggered the scuffle, emphasising the need to understand the events leading up to it.

Burger maintained that Etzebeth was still at fault, noting that placing a hand near an opponent’s eyes risked serious injury. He also explained that even frozen-frame footage could put a player in trouble.

Eben Etzebeth squares up to Alex Mann of Wales during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

Expert opinions on the Etzebeth incident

De Villiers said frustration likely played a role in Etzebeth’s actions, but he stressed that players cannot risk contact with the eyes, even unintentionally. Shimange added that push-and-shove incidents are common, and referees often allow them to pass as the game nears its end, but any eye contact changes the severity of the act.

The trio also compared the potential sanction for an eye gouge with that of a hypothetical punch, noting that striking a player with a hand or arm carries a lighter penalty than contact with the eyes.

Burger remarked that players today cannot perform an eye gouge, and even punching someone is subject to strict limits. De Villiers said Etzebeth “just should have punched him,” with Burger agreeing that a punch would have been a better option given the harsh entry-level sanction for an eye gouge.

Etzebeth’s suspension is now expected to be announced on Sunday or Monday, after the independent disciplinary panel reportedly failed to reach a consensus on the length of the ban.

