Football fans expressed strong outrage over Teboho Mokoena’s red card during Sundowns’ league clash on Wednesday, 3 December 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso’s careful post-match remarks hinted at frustration without risking sanctions

Social media erupted with divided opinions, with some defending the tackle and others backing the referee

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mamelodi Sundowns supporters were left with a sour taste in their mouths after what they perceived as biased refereeing that resulted in star midfielder Teboho Mokoena being shown a red card in a Betway Premier League clash against Siwelele FC on Wednesday, 3 December 2025.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena received a second yellow card that led to his dismissal in the game against Siwelele FC. Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns

Source: Twitter

Mokoena was dismissed in the 81st minute by match official Abongile Tom during the 1–1 draw after receiving his second yellow card. The defending champions were visibly frustrated by the resilient Bloemfontein outfit in a match they needed to win to reclaim top spot on the log.

The draw keeps Orlando Pirates at the summit with 28 points and a game in hand as they will be taking part in the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants on Saturday, December 6, 2025. While Sundowns sit two points behind the Buccaneers.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso did not hide his disappointment with Tom’s decision, which left his side playing the final minutes with ten men.

“We had massive control in the second half; we scored, but someone on the pitch was more clever than everyone else and decided to make the game difficult for us. And that’s the story of the game,” he told SuperSport TV in his post-match interview.

Cardoso later became noticeably cautious when pressed on the red card, choosing his words carefully to avoid disciplinary action while still hinting at his frustration. He emphasised that he had not directly referenced the referee.

“I said there was someone clever; I never mentioned the referee,” he said.

He then shifted responsibility to the media, making it clear he would not risk a sanction by speaking openly.

“You watched it on TV; you saw what happened. You can say what you think you saw, but I can’t. I don’t want to be punished,” he added, leaving the interpretation to journalists.

How fans reacted to the red card decision

Supporters took to social media shortly after the match, voicing their anger and accusing Abongile Tom, who is set to officiate at AFCON, of inconsistent and biased decision-making.

@MotenegiMasilo:

“The commentators have already concluded that Mokoena deserves the red card.”

@YELL0MAN:

“The hate on Sundowns is grave.”

@Thopzin:

“Pirates haven’t even won the league yet, but you’re already dreaming about them? You even go so far as to say some forces influence it to win? You’re scared of Pirates.”

@aya_ndamane:

“Tebza asked for the first yellow unnecessarily. As a senior player, he should do better.”

@LabanMaluleke:

“This is exactly how other teams felt when Sundowns were the beneficiaries of wrong decisions when Pitso was building this thing.”

@moflavadj:

“Very poor decision by the ref.”

@chiefoman:

“No thoughts on a very dangerous tackle. Well-deserved red card.”

@Buddah269:

“As much as I hate Dunusa, that was a good tackle.”

@Dear_Black02:

“One thing about Abongile, he will find a way to help that other team. The man got to the ball; that’s nowhere close to a yellow card.”

Mamelodi Sundowns drop a crucial point in the Betway Premiership against Siwelele FC. Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns

Source: Twitter

Fans split on whether the tackle deserved a red

While many Sundowns supporters argued the midfielder played the ball cleanly, others felt Mokoena’s challenge warranted the dismissal. The debate continues to dominate social media, with opinions sharply divided on whether Tom was justified in reaching for his pocket.

Cardoso on Sundowns' dream of winning CAFCL

Briefly News also reported that Miguel Cardoso shared his thoughts on Mamelodi Sundowns' obsession tag to winning the CAF Champions League.

The Portuguese coach made the comments ahead of the Brazilians' clash with Saint Eloi Lupopo.

Source: Briefly News