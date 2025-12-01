The Springboks delivered a dominant win over Wales, but the match was overshadowed by a serious incident involving Eben Etzebeth .

. Etzebeth is set to face a disciplinary hearing following an eye-gouging foul

Fans and rugby legends have weighed in, sparking debate over the veteran player’s conduct and legacy

The Springboks’ 73-0 triumph over Wales on Saturday, 29 November 2025, in Cardiff was overshadowed by a late incident that saw veteran lock Eben Etzebeth receive a red card for an eye-gouging foul.

Eben Etzebeth clashes with Alex Mann of Wales, leading to him being shown a red card during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Dan Mullan

The incident sparked widespread debate among rugby fans, with legends such as Bryan Habana weighing in on the controversy.

Defending Etzebeth on X, Habana described him as an exceptionally athletic and physical player, one of the first names on any team sheet, and someone with whom he would gladly go into battle.

When another user questioned Etzebeth’s ability, Habana added that the lock had always been a consummate professional, the hardest worker, and a committed team man, earning his status as South Africa’s most-capped player through consistent quality.

Rassie Erasmus before the Quilter Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture date: Saturday, November 22, 2025. Image: Niall Carson

Rassie Erasmus weighs in on the incident

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus admitted he was unsure how to respond at the time but acknowledged that the incident “did not look good” and that the red card decision was justified. He added that he was uncertain whether Etzebeth had been provoked, but stressed that such behaviour is not representative of the way the team wants to play.

Replays showed Etzebeth in a scuffle with Welsh player Alex Mann, placing his finger in Mann’s eye, prompting referee Luke Ramos to issue a permanent red card. The 141-Test veteran now faces a disciplinary hearing with World Rugby, which could charge him with either direct contact with the eyes or contact with the eye area.

World Rugby eye-gouge rules

World Rugby as any action on the field that violates both the rules and the spirit of the game. This includes obstruction, unfair tactics, repeated infringements, dangerous play, and any behaviour that undermines the integrity of the sport. Players are strictly prohibited from engaging in conduct that could harm an opponent.

Sanctions for eye-related offences vary according to severity. Direct contact with the eyes carries the most severe penalties, ranging from 12 weeks for minor incidents to 18 weeks for mid-range offences, and over 24 weeks for the most serious breaches.

Contact with the surrounding eye area is treated less severely, with bans ranging from 4 weeks for minor incidents to 8 weeks for mid-level offences, and over 12 weeks for the most serious cases. In extreme situations, World Rugby allows for a maximum suspension of 156 weeks (three years) for either type of offence.

Despite their on-field success, the Springboks’ 2025 season has been plagued by discipline issues. Key players, including Jasper Wiese, Makazole Mapimpi, Jood de Lager, and Franco Morset, have all faced red cards, suspensions, and missed games due to breaches. Discipline remained a significant concern for South Africa this year.

Rassie Erasmus drops a montage celebrating the Boks

Briefly News previously reported that head coach Rassie Erasmus took to X on Saturday to celebrate the remarkable year, sharing a 3.6-minute montage recapping the team’s flawless campaign.

The video included highlights of the Rugby Championship win over Argentina and the huge win against Wales.

