Springboks closed off 2025 with their most commanding display of the season, reinforcing their status as world leaders

Rassie Erasmus marked the team’s achievements by releasing a celebratory video capturing key moments from their campaign

Fans flooded social media with praise as South Africa’s depth, discipline and momentum defined a historic year for the national team

The Springboks ended their year in style with an emphatic 73-0 demolition of a hapless Wales side on Saturday, 29 November 2025, in Cardiff.

The scintillating performance concluded a superb run of results that saw South Africa finish the season with an impressive 86% win rate, second only to the iconic 1998 campaign.

In a year where they retained the Rugby Championship, maintained their No.1 World Rugby ranking and swept their end-of-year tour, the 2025 season will be remembered as one of the finest in Springbok history.

Erasmus drops montage celebrating the Boks’ success

Head coach Rassie Erasmus took to X on Saturday to celebrate the remarkable year, sharing a 3.6-minute montage recapping the team’s flawless campaign. The video includes highlights of the Rugby Championship win over Argentina and the huge win against Wales, with Erasmus captioning it: “2025 so lekka!!”, an Afrikaans slang expression for awesome.

The montage features training huddles, bruising tackles against the Wallabies and England, and powerful scenes of locker-room unity. It reflects Erasmus’s focus on squad rotation, psychological readiness and depth-building factors that delivered five wins from five on the end-of-year tour.

Rugby fans celebrate with Rassie

Supporters quickly joined him in celebrating one of the most successful seasons in Bok history.

X reactions included:

@els_gerhard:

“Hi Rassie. I am immensely proud of what you and the rest of the coaching staff as well as the players, have achieved this year. The seeds of Rugby World Cup success are already being laid.”

@Pirate747John:

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for South African rugby and the people of SA.”

@RoryPetzer:

“Thank you for everything this year!”

@GazUWH8:

“The whole Bok machine is held accountable for their part. The flywheel is spinning faster and faster. The incoming wave of young players is unreal — best yet to come.”

@Scotch38_:

“Thank you for the lekker season. Let’s meet again next year for the 2026 mini World Cup.”

After the match, Erasmus praised the Boks’ display, calling it a “proper performance.”

“It was a really good, controlled performance,” he said of the one-sided, 11-try victory at the Principality Stadium.

“It was probably one of the more clinical performances. We’re very proud of the way we played. We never underestimate Wales, no matter where they are in the rankings or what’s happening in their team.”

Rassie Erasmus on Etzebeth's red card

